Among the best Black Friday headphone deals, most of the models we've spotted are wireless earbuds or over-ear gaming headphones. But earbuds aren't always the best choice for fitness; you may want over-ear headphones so you get distracting audio without completely blocking out the outside world.

Enter the AfterShokz Aeropex, the best bone conduction headphones that sit above your ear but still give you amazing audio quality. They're currently $30 off for Black Friday, making them an incredibly easy buy to recommend for runners or bikers who want comfortable, ear-freeing buds for training and races.

AfterShokz Aeropex Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Headphones | $30 off With eight hours of battery per charge, IP67 waterproofing, Google Assistant support, and great audio quality that vibrates through your skull without blocking your ears, these AfterShokz Aeropex headphones will blow you away. $130 at Amazon

$130 at Best Buy

While this is a good deal, these may be too pricey for you. In that case, take a look at the AfterShokz Air, another set of bone conduction headphones that we love. With a lightweight, flexible design, the Air were designed to feel airy on your head, and feel extremely comfortable.

These have IP55 water resistance, only six hours of battery life, and a few extra grams of weight over the Aeropex. But if you can live with these small compromises, we fully recommend the Air headphones as a great alternative.

AfterShokz Air Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones | 25% off These bone conductions headphones are totally conducive to getting a great workout. They'll give you plenty of hours for a long weekend workout, and enough sweat resistance to handle anything short of a downpour. $90 at Amazon

$90 at Best Buy

If you're confused how these will produce good sound without jamming into your ears, check our guide on how bone conduction headphones work. But if you're someone who sticks earbuds in your ears on the regular, you're liable to deal with impacted earwax or (worst case scenario) ear infections.

Aftershokz will keep the audio quality high while giving your ears a break. As someone training for a marathon, I'm excited to give these a try myself!