Of the four models of the Moto G7 released last year, the Moto G7 is the one to watch for. At its regular $300 cost, we said it was "the right price to pay" and that there wasn't a better way to spend $300 on a smartphone in North America at the time. Today, you can snag the unlocked Moto G7 from B&H for only $199.99 while supplies last and save $100 off its full price.

$100 Savings Moto G7 with Alexa (Unlocked) B&H is offering one of the best deals yet on unlocked models of the Moto G7. Not only will you save $100 on its usual cost, but you'll also score a free trial of the Mint Mobile service with its purchase. $199.99 $299.99 $100 off See at B&H

Today's deal is valid on both black and white models of the Moto G7 with Alexa, as well as the standard Moto G7 in white. These devices are brand new and compatible with both GSM and CDMA carrier networks. Along with the 64GB unlocked smartphone, you'll also receive a free 7-day trial of the Mint Mobile service with the purchase. That means you'll be able to unbox the phone and call your friends within minutes whether you currently have a cellular service plan or not. B&H includes free 2-day shipping so you won't have to wait too long to recieve your new device.

The Moto G7 is equipped with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and a 3000mAh battery. It also features expandable memory via its microSD card slot, so you can upgrade its 64GB capacity with a 128GB microSD card for just $25. If you choose one of the models with Alexa functionality, you'll be able to press a button on the device to speak to Alexa and ask the assistant to perform certain functions on the phone, answer questions, and more. Those models also come with a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps.

Our guides to the best screen protectors for Moto G7 and the best heavy-duty cases for Moto G7 can help you protect your new phone once it arrives.