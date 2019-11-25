What you need to know
- Mint Mobile has announced Ryan Reynolds, the actor, has purchased an ownership stake in the MVNO.
- Reynolds compares the purchase to other celebrities selling skincare products and alcohol.
- Reynolds will help with communications, marketing, and strategic decision-making.
Ryan Reynolds, the actor famous for playing Deadpool and Pikachu in Pokémon Detective Pikachu , has purchased an ownership stake in discount mobile carrier Mint Mobile. Mint has been making waves with an innovative sales concept that offers months of cellular service paid in bulk upfront for an overall discount cost. Specific details about the level of ownership Mr. Reynolds purchased or financial terms were not disclosed. Reynolds will assist with communications and marketing, and will participate in "strategic decision-making," according to Mint Mobile. On Twitter, Reynolds now includes "owner: ... @MintMobile" in his bio, and the actor describes himself in a tweet as "owner of the company."
Newest @_MintMobile customer. Also, owner of the company. To keep things above board, I’ll be paying myself $15 a month. #MintOwner pic.twitter.com/hrzd8t8T2H— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 25, 2019
Reynolds is quoted comparing his involvement in the competitive and rapidly evolving wireless carrier and MVNO market with other celebrities investing in "high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies." Reynolds says he is "excited to champion a more practical approach to the most essential technology." It is not clear if Reynolds, or perhaps one of Reynolds' iconic characters, like fat-suit-wearing "Chris Brander" from 2005's Just Friends or animated snail Turbo from the 2013 film of the same name, will make an appearance in future Mint Mobile advertising and promotion.
In our review, we gave Mint Mobile a solid four out of five stars, and the company delivers a good discount with its innovative sales concept. In its release, CEO David Glickman calls Reynolds "the most innovative marketer on the planet," so hopefully we will see new moves that take advantage of the man famous for voicing Guy in both The Croods and its sequel.
Bulk Pricing
Mint Mobile
An innovative take on affordable wireless service
Mint Mobile is one of the most compelling prepaid wireless options on the market. The idea of paying for months of service upfront in bulk is a unique concept that allows you to get pretty fantastic value.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Win a Galaxy Note 10 and Watch Active 2 with the Reader's Choice awards!
What's the best phone of 2019? Is it the iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 4 or OnePlus 7T? What about the best laptop, games console, tablet and more? Vote NOW in the Reader's Choice awards and win BIG in time for the holidays!
Meet our new favorite Chromebook: the Lenovo C340-11
Want a Chromebook that looks good, can keep up with you when you’re in the middle of a manic Monday morning shift, and will last for years to come? Meet the new best Chromebook: the Lenovo C340.
It's late 2019 — why do you still use Android over iOS?
It's an endless conversation, but one that's always fun to have every now and then. Here in late 2019 with 2020 creeping its head around the corner, why are you still choosing to use Android over iOS?
The best Galaxy Note 10 cases on the market
The Galaxy Note 10 is a stunning, powerful, and shatter-prone smartphone. Keep it safe with one of these excellent cases!