Ryan Reynolds, the actor famous for playing Deadpool and Pikachu in Pokémon Detective Pikachu , has purchased an ownership stake in discount mobile carrier Mint Mobile. Mint has been making waves with an innovative sales concept that offers months of cellular service paid in bulk upfront for an overall discount cost. Specific details about the level of ownership Mr. Reynolds purchased or financial terms were not disclosed. Reynolds will assist with communications and marketing, and will participate in "strategic decision-making," according to Mint Mobile. On Twitter, Reynolds now includes "owner: ... @MintMobile" in his bio, and the actor describes himself in a tweet as "owner of the company."

Reynolds is quoted comparing his involvement in the competitive and rapidly evolving wireless carrier and MVNO market with other celebrities investing in "high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies." Reynolds says he is "excited to champion a more practical approach to the most essential technology." It is not clear if Reynolds, or perhaps one of Reynolds' iconic characters, like fat-suit-wearing "Chris Brander" from 2005's Just Friends or animated snail Turbo from the 2013 film of the same name, will make an appearance in future Mint Mobile advertising and promotion.

In our review, we gave Mint Mobile a solid four out of five stars, and the company delivers a good discount with its innovative sales concept. In its release, CEO David Glickman calls Reynolds "the most innovative marketer on the planet," so hopefully we will see new moves that take advantage of the man famous for voicing Guy in both The Croods and its sequel.