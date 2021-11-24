Jabra makes a lot of wireless earbuds, and the Elite 85t have the distinction of being among the best that the brand has to offer. Yes, I'm aware that the Elite 7 Pro is the outright leader if you're looking for the best wireless earbuds, but they're costlier than the 85t.

With the Elite 85t now selling at $150, you don't want to miss out on this deal. The standout here is that they have active noise cancellation, and it works incredibly well even in demanding situations with a lot of ambient noise in your vicinity.

That alone gives the Elite 85t an edge over its siblings, and another area where they're outstanding is calls; with wind protection and three mics on each earbud, you can make crystal-clear calls when you're on the go. The controls on each earbud are also highly customizable, and you can invoke Google Assistant and Alexa with ease.

Then there's the sound quality. Jabra has always managed to deliver on this front, and the Elite 85t come with large audio drivers with a booming bass and soaring highs. The fit also ensures that the earbuds stay in your ears even during workouts, and on that note, you get IPX4 water resistance. You can easily adjust the sound balance to your tastes, and with Bluetooth 5.1, these earbuds connect effortlessly to your phone.

Save $80 on the Jabra Elite 85t