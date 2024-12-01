You don't need another charger, but this Cyber Monday deal will make you buy one anyway

I've lost count of the number of chargers I have in the house. I got everything from tiny 20W GaN chargers to gargantuan charging stations that go up to 300W, alongside the monstrosities that OnePlus and Vivo bundle with their phones. While it's obviously great to have choices, I only really use two chargers on a daily basis: the Nexode 200W charging station is handy at charging up to six devices at once, and the Nexode Pro 160W is what I use in the bedroom to charge phones and smartwatches.



If you just want something that you can use on your desk, the Nexode 200W is a decent choice, and it's down to $97 now. But if you've also amassed a collection of chargers over the years and just want one that handles everything, you should pick up the Nexode Pro 160W. It usually costs $119, but the charger is down to $95 for Cyber Monday, and while that's still quite a lot of cash to put toward an accessory, it is the best all-in-one GaN charger I've used, and it's worth the purchase.

UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W 4-Port GaN Charger: was $119 now $95 at Amazon The Nexode Pro 160W has three USB-C ports and a USB-A port, and it does a great job charging four devices at once. The reason I'm recommending this charger is because of the main USB-C port, which goes up to 140W — allowing you to easily charge your MacBook or Windows notebook.

✅Recommended if: You need an all-in-one charger that doesn't take up much room and still manages to charge all of your tech. I used the Nexode Pro 160W for a year now, and it has been faultless.



❌Skip this deal if: You don't need 140W charging. If you want a 100W GaN charger instead, I recommend this Anker charger instead, which is now available for $59.

The Nexode Pro 160W is smaller than any of the other 140W GaN chargers I tested, and the foldable pins make it a great choice if you need to take it on the road. I used this charger every day throughout 2024, and didn't run into any issues whatsoever. I charged over a hundred different devices in that time — including 70 or so Android phones, a dozen tablets, my Steam Deck, and a smorgasbord of accessories.



It uses the USB PD 3.1 protocol to deliver 140W of power to the primary USB-C port, with the secondary USB-C port going up to 100W, and the third hitting 30W. When the two main USB-C ports are in use, you get 100W out of one and 60W out the other, and the 160W power budget should be ideal to charge a notebook and phone or any accessory like a Steam Deck, which only needs 35W.



With all ports in simultaneous use, you get a total power budget of 135W, with 65W each going to the primary USB-C ports, and 15W split evenly between the third USB-C and USB-A ports. Basically, you can charge a phone, notebook, smartwatch, and any other accessory just with a single charger. While there are dozens of products that do the same, the Nexode Pro 160W has been the most reliable in my testing, and with the discount to $95, it is a smidgen more affordable, and that's always a good thing.