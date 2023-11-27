This insane Lenovo discount slashes the IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3's price to well below $300

Buy your kid a brand-new Chromebook for a fabulous price this holiday season. Lenovo makes the best Chromebooks and is our go-to recommendation. Happily, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3 for $110 off, all thanks to an excellent Cyber Monday deal on Best Buy.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3 has a lovely 11-inch IPS LCD display that has a 2K screen resolution. It's the perfect size for students to lug around on campus as it doesn't weigh much, but is still large enough to read, take down notes, and browse through the internet. This is student-friendliness is enhanced by the excellent companion accessories provided by Lenovo, which consist of a water-resistant magnetic keyboard case and a magnetic kickstand. If you have a USI 2.0 stylus lying around, it will work seamlessly with the Duet 3.

Just because the Duet 3 is ideal for students doesn't mean you can't use it for leisurely activities though. This Chromebook is just as enjoyable for media consumption, with stereo speakers and two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports. There's no headphone jack, but you can always use a pair of Bluetooth headphones or a speaker to improve the experience.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3: $379 $259 at Best Buy Lenovo hacked and slashed away at the IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3's price tag, bringing it down to a cheerfully cheap $259 with this Cyber Monday offer. This is the best value Chromebook that money can buy, and that's without the hearty discount. Don't miss the opportunity to score one for even cheaper!

You can use the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 3 for up to 12 hours on a single charge. It has a decent 29Wh battery and speedy 45W fast charging. If you want to tap into the fastest compatible charging speed, the included 30W charging brick will not suffice. Consider grabbing a 45W charger separately while Cyber Monday lasts.

If you're looking for high-grade USB-C chargers to pair with your Duet 3, check out the best Anker deals that are live right now.