The mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat is down to its cheapest price ever this Cyber Monday
This deal takes a neat 50% off the price tag.
The mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat can charge four Qi-enabled devices and an Apple Watch all at once, and wirelessly at that. This super wireless charging pad usually costs a whopping $150 to attain, but it's half off this Cyber Monday and Black Friday season, bringing the price down to just $74.99 on Amazon and Best Buy.
ZAGG makes plenty of great wireless chargers, including some of Android Central's most recommended MagSafe accessories for Android phones such as the mophie Snap+ 15W Wireless Charger.
You can charge both Android and iOS devices on the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat. The mat is large but only 3mm thin, making it lightweight and easy to roll up and put away when not in use. There's an Apple Watch charging attachment included in the box, as well as a 1.5m power cable and wall adapter.
Since there are several Qi charging coils embedded in the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat, you don't have to worry about the placement of your devices. Even if they move around, chances are that they'll be on top of another coil so they'll charge wirelessly anyway. Each of the four devices placed on the wireless charging pad can charge at up to 10W wirelessly. And if you do want to plug in something, there's a USB-A port built into the pad as well.
mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat:
$149.95 $74.99 at Amazon
Charge all your gear at once without messing about with wires with the large mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat. This charging pad accommodates four devices at once and also has a USB-A port. At 50% off, it's a phenomenal Cyber Monday deal.
Price tracker: Best Buy - $74.99 | ZAGG - $99.95
Cyber Monday Quick Links
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the Android Central team.
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Most Popular
By Derrek Lee