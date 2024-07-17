Add MagSafe to your Android phone for the price of a pizza on Prime Day

MagSafe is one of the most helpful technologies adopted on smartphones over the past few years, but Android manufacturers have been bizarrely slow on the uptake. Thankfully, companies like Spigen make magnetic rings that stick to the back of your phone or phone's case and add MagSafe capability to Android for just $15.97 on Prime Day!

I've got several of these Spigen MagSafe rings on phones around my house and it's amazing how such a simple little tool can add so much to your phone. The ring sticks to your phone or case with simple adhesive, and Spigen is kind enough to ship it with an alignment tool to help center it on the wireless charging coil inside your phone.

The deal

Spigen MagSafe ring: $29 $15 at Amazon Add MagSafe to any Android phone with this little ring and be amazed at how easy it is to use wireless charging or any MagSafe accessory like rings or stands. Plus, half off for Prime Day is a slick deal you won't often find!

✅Recommended if: You love wireless charging or have just always wanted to use the plethora of MagSafe accessories available. Installation is easy thanks to Spigen's included mounting plate, and there's nothing quite like being able to stick your phone to any compatible MagSafe adapter or ring.

❌Skip this deal if: You use a phone without a case. While it does work on some phones without a case, most phones these days feature some kind of matte coating on the back that doesn't work well with the adhesive. You can get around this by applying a Dbrand skin to the phone first, then put the MagSafe ring on after.

Like many other similar products, Spigen's MagSafe ring adapter sticks to your phone with adhesive. This means it works perfectly for any case or a Dbrand skin, but may not stick well to a naked phone. I've tried adding the ring to lots of new phones without a case and it seldom works because many phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra sport a matte texture on the back instead of smooth glass.

But so long as you've already got a case on your phone or use a Dbrand skin, the ring works perfectly. In fact, it's probably the best accessory I've ever added to a phone. It allows your phone to work with the best MagSafe accessories for just a few bucks.

CaseBorne MagSafe ring stand Galaxy S24 Ultra case: $29.98 $24.98 at Amazon Add MagSafe to your Galaxy S24 Ultra the easy way! This transparent CaseBorne case keeps your Galaxy S24 Ultra's color shining through and protects it from scratches and bumps. It includes a tempered glass protector to keep that beautiful display pristine, and the built in MagSafe ring doubles as a kickstand. Plus, it's $5 off for Prime Day, so what's not to like?

For just $10 more (or thereabouts) you can get one of CaseBorne's excellent cases that include a MagSafe ring built right into the case. That's an even better solution if you're planning to keep your phone protected with a case since you won't have to buy a separate case and MagSafe ring.

Plus, CaseBorne makes cases for all major Android phones, meaning you should be able to find one for your device without a problem.