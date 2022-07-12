Upgrade your storage with 55% off WD's best NAS hard drives

Prime Day is one of the best times to pick up a hard drive, and there are a lot of exciting deals this year. WD in particular is running huge discounts on its NAS portfolio. The 14TB Red Plus is down to $209 (opens in new tab), the 18TB Red Pro is selling for $299 (opens in new tab), and the brand-new 20TB Red Pro HDD is at $399 (opens in new tab).

This is the lowest price I've seen for any of these drives, and if you're looking to increase the storage of your NAS server, you won't find a better storage deal than these. The 14TB option should be more than adequate for the best Plex NAS servers, but if you need more, the 18TB drive hits the sweet spot. And if you want the maximum storage that WD has to offer right now, the 20TB Red Pro is a fantastic choice.

(opens in new tab) WD Red Pro 18TB NAS HDD: $669 (opens in new tab) $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Red Pro is among the best NAS hard drives you can get today. This 18TB drive has WD's custom NASware 3.0 tech that ensures it works reliably in a 24/7 NAS environment, spins at 7200rpm, and comes with a five-year warranty as standard.

(opens in new tab) WD Red Pro 20TB NAS HDD: $499 (opens in new tab) $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This 20TB drive is the latest addition to WD's NAS portfolio, and it has the same feature-set as the 18TB option but with added storage. If you're short on drive bays and need to maximize storage, this is the one to get.

If I had to pick, the 14TB Red Plus and 18TB Red Pro are the ideal options right now. The 14TB drive comes out to $14.9/TB, and the 18TB Red Pro gives you a value of $16.6/TB. The 20TB option isn't quite as good a value, coming to $20/TB, but it is a good way to add more storage.

The Red Pro drives have longer warranties, with the Red Plus drive limited to three years. Other than that and varying cache size for each model, there isn't much to differentiate each hard drive, and if you're looking to add some storage to an existing NAS server, I'd go with the 14TB Red Plus.

Looking to buy a new NAS server as well? Here are the best NAS deals for Prime Day.