This incredible Prime Day deal takes 55% OFF Amazon's already dirt-cheap Echo Pop

If you've been on the fence about getting a smart speaker, we've got the perfect Prime Day deal for you. The Amazon Echo Pop is among the more recent additions to the company's line-up, usually retailing for $39.99. However, if you buy one during Amazon's Prime Day sale, you'll be getting a 55% discount that'll bring the Alexa-enabled speaker's price down to a ridiculously low $17.99.

Amazon Echo Pop: $39.99 $17.99 at Amazon Discounted by 55% during Amazon's Prime Day sale, the Amazon Echo Pop is the most affordable way to get into the Alexa ecosystem. The smart speaker features a compact, hemispherical design that makes it perfect for small spaces. All physical controls are located on the top edge, and you can enjoy streaming music from almost all popular services. Apart from that, the Amazon Echo Pop can control a variety of smart home devices and even work as an Eero extender. Overall audio quality is quite good, although it does take a hit at higher volume levels. There's also support for the Matter smart home standard, and you have four colors to choose from.

✅Recommended if: you want a compact and inexpensive Alexa-enabled speaker that can control smart home devices, and also work as an Eero extender.

❌Skip this deal if: you care about audio quality and want a smart speaker that has enough power to fill up large spaces.

Even though Alexa is available on a plethora of devices, smart speakers are arguably the most popular way of accessing Amazon's virtual assistant. Among the best Alexa speakers in the market, the Amazon Echo Pop is both affordable and compact.

Featuring a hemispherical design, the Amazon Echo Pop packs a front-firing speaker with lossless high-definition audio support. The light bar and physical controls (e.g., volume up/down and microphone off) are located on the top for convenient access. Despite its small size, the speaker offers solid audio quality when used for streaming music or podcasts and works great with most (if not all) of the best music streaming services out there. However, as noted by Android Central's Andrew Myrick in his review, the sound output does take a hit at higher volume levels.

Perhaps one of the best features of the Amazon Echo Pop is that it can also work as an extender for Amazon's Eero mesh Wi-Fi system. Of course, you can also use it to control a diverse variety of smart home devices. There are four colors — Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom, and Midnight Teal — to choose from.

Of course, the Amazon Echo Pop isn't perfect. Its audio output is loud enough only for small spaces, and there are no additional sensors or a dedicated Alexa button. But then, this is a $20 smart speaker. You can't (and shouldn't) expect it to have it all.