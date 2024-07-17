The Echo Dot is 50% OFF during Prime Day, but you're running out of time!

Alexa, find me a great Prime Day smart home deal. The Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022) might have been introduced two years ago, but it’s still the latest model of this popular spherical smart speaker. And as usual for Amazon Prime Day, it’s on for a deep discount at half off, from $49.99 to just $24.99. The time to buy a new Amazon Echo smart speaker is on Prime Day, and this one is one of the most affordable and versatile options around.

An Echo smart speaker is at the heart of many smart homes nowadays. Is there anyone who doesn’t own at least one? Even if you do, you might be in need of an upgrade to an older model, or realize the value and want a second (or third or fourth) in another room. Think the kitchen, nightstand, home office, or kid's room.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022): $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022) is one of the most affordable and versatile smart speakers you can get for the home. Once set up, it functions as your personal assistant, smart home control hub, desktop speaker, and more. Plus, it’s so darned cute!

✅Recommended if: You have other Alexa-enabled devices in the home and want a simple device to control them, or you’re looking for an affordable desktop speaker with smarts.

❌Skip this deal if: You need something with more booming bass, a display, or prefer Google Assistant.

The spherical smart speaker looks great on a shelf, kitchen counter, living room side table, or nightstand. Once set up, you can summon Alexa to ask questions, set timers or add appointments to your calendar, control compatible smart home devices, get weather and traffic updates, and of course, listen to music. It’s a high-tech alarm clock, a kitchen assistant, a homework helper – you name it.

It comes in three colors to match the room’s décor, and while this isn’t the version with the clock display, if you aren’t using it on a nightstand, you might not mind. Create a routine in the app with your compatible smart home devices, choosing from the many Alexa-compatible devices from both Amazon and other brands. Then give a simple command like “Alexa, good morning” to see the lights go on, your morning playlist queued up, and even the smart coffee maker starting a brew. It's like magic! I even use mine to start my robot vacuum.

We reviewed the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022) model with the built-in clock, which is virtually identical but for the ability to display the time on the front. We appreciated the improved sound quality (yes, it’s worth upgrading from the 4th Gen model) and the built-in temperature sensor. Our reviewer recommends it for anyone who wants a great sounding but small Alexa speaker. At half price, you can’t go wrong. Snag this Amazon Prime Day deal and grab a few at 50% off to give to friends and family members as gifts, too!