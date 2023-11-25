Looking for outdoor security cameras? Get 50% off two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras during Black Friday at Amazon

Whether you’re home alone or want to keep an eye on the kids, an outdoor camera can keep you in the know without leaving the house. The problem is, no one wants to bother with running a bunch of new cables just to see the back yard. The Blink Outdoor 4 cameras have no wires so you can mount them just about anywhere they’ll fit. With a two-year battery life, Blink Outdoor 4 cameras are some are a solid value at full price. Luckily Black Friday deals have slashed the price on the cameras with a two pack coming in at 50% off, or just $99.99 at Amazon.

Blink Outdoor 4 - 2 Camera System: $199.99 99.99 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4 is a 1080p camera with motion detection and not a single wire. This two-pack comes with a Sync Module 2 hub with USB for local video storage. Price comparison: 199.99 99.99 at Best Buy

This two-camera system comes with both cameras, AA lithium batteries for each, and a Sync Module 2. While a couple of AA batteries don't sound like much, Blink estimates about two years of battery life, so you’ll rarely need to change them. They have a wide field of view at 143 degrees so you can see more with fewer cameras. They also have a fairly high 1080p resolution and support for two-way audio if you need to talk to someone.

If you need more cameras, the larger kits with up to eight cameras and everything in between are also 50% off.

Also included with your Blink Outdoor 4 kit is the Sync Module 2. This Wi-Fi connected-hub can handle up to 10 Blink devices and has a USB-A port on the side that can be used for external storage, so if you've got your eye on other Black Friday smart home deals, like the Blink Video Doorbell, you don't need a second module. If you sign up for a Blink subscription, you can store clips on the cloud and view them from the app, but if you don’t want to pay monthly, you can store all of your clips locally and view them in the Blink app.

Speaking of the Blink subscription, it’s worth considering a Blink Basic Plan subscription for one to three cameras, and the Blink Plus Plan for four or more cameras. The Blink Basic Plan comes in at $3 per month per camera, or $30 per year per camera. At $10 per month or $100 per year, it’s cheaper to go with the big plan if you’ve got a lot of cameras. With a plan, you get 90 minutes of live view streaming compared to 5 minutes without, live view recording, and a 60-day unlimited video backup.