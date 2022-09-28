How to preorder the Echo Dot (2022): your budget-friendly buying guide

Amazon unveiled a bunch of new devices this morning, and folks everywhere are asking how to preorder the Echo Dot (5th gen) as soon as possible. Well, you've come to the right place.

The newest version of the Alexa smart speaker will be released on October 20th, and three versions are available for preorder now: the standard Echo Dot, the Echo Dot with Clock, and the Echo Dot Kids. The standard Dot is selling for $49.99 (opens in new tab) and is available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and a particularly stylish Deep Sea Blue variety.

The Echo Dot with Clock is selling for $59.99 (opens in new tab) and is available in Cloud Blue and Glacier White, while the kid-friendly version is also $59.99 (opens in new tab) and available in either adorable owl or ferocious dragon varieties.

No matter which Echo Dot you choose to buy for your home, you'll be getting a new-and-improved Amazon smart speaker that delivers improved audio quality, deeper bass than previous generations, and seamless device pairing. One of the coolest things about the newest generation of Echo Dot smart speakers is that each unit also acts as a range extender if you use Amazon's eero WiFi — adding up to 1,000 feet of coverage to your existing connection. Not too shabby for a small talking orb! Keep reading for links to preorder the speakers now.

Preorder the new 5th Gen Echo Dot today!

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen): $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With the newest Echo Dot, Amazon worked hard to pack a ton of next-gen tech into the same small package that we all know and love. The result is the best Dot yet, a device that comes complete with clearer audio, new temperature sensors, and a built-in eero Wi-Fi range extender.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock: $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) As with the standard Dot, the 5th-Gen Echo Dot with Clock takes all of the good stuff that we loved about past generations and levels it up. The dot text display has also been improved and can now show you information such as song details, weather, and more.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids: $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Just because it's cute doesn't mean it's not powerful. The Echo Dot Kids packs all the same power as the other two speakers into a pair of kid-friendly designs (Owl and Dragon) with corresponding voices. The device also comes with intelligent parental controls and a full year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.

Curious about everything else that was announced this morning? Take a peek at our Amazon Live Blog to see all the new stuff in one place.