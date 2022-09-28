Amazon Devices & Services Event 2022 live blog: Everything that is expected to be launched

Amazon is hosting its 2022 device event and, like in years past, has done a fantastic job of keeping what it has a secret. At past events, we have been treated to new smart speakers and smart displays like Echo Show 10, Echo Dot, and more. There have also been some pretty wild items like the Amazon Glow, Amazon Astro, the Ring Always Home Cam, and more. What we get from Amazon today from the event might be unknown to us, but that makes it even more fun.

This year's event is invite-only, making it different from the past when it was broadcast to the public. There's no indication of why this is the case, but don't worry. The private live stream starts at 9 am PT/12 pm ET, and we'll be live blogging the whole thing for you, so stick around not to miss a single announcement.