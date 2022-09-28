Live
Amazon Devices & Services Event 2022 live blog: Everything that is expected to be launched
Today is the big day to see what Amazon has been working on for the past year!
Amazon is hosting its 2022 device event and, like in years past, has done a fantastic job of keeping what it has a secret. At past events, we have been treated to new smart speakers and smart displays like Echo Show 10, Echo Dot, and more. There have also been some pretty wild items like the Amazon Glow, Amazon Astro, the Ring Always Home Cam, and more. What we get from Amazon today from the event might be unknown to us, but that makes it even more fun.
This year's event is invite-only, making it different from the past when it was broadcast to the public. There's no indication of why this is the case, but don't worry. The private live stream starts at 9 am PT/12 pm ET, and we'll be live blogging the whole thing for you, so stick around not to miss a single announcement.
Could Amazon drop the curtain on its plans for Matter and when those updates could roll out to its compatible device? This would be great to hear some updates on the long-awaited smart home device protocol. With Amazon being such a significant player in the development of Matter, along with Google and other brands, an update would be nice. This event could also make for a good launch for the platform. We’ll have to see!
Something else I look forward to at Amazon's device events is new Day-1 devices. Day-1 products are generally pretty wild in concept, but that is what makes them so cool. This may seem counterintuitive because of what I said before about the Astro bot and Ring drone cam, but I'm only disappointed that we don't have those devices yet. Day-1 items are fun, and I like seeing them nonetheless.
Sorry, everyone, I forgot to mention that this is Chris Wedel keeping you updated on our hopes for the event and what actually gets announced.
I wonder if we’ll be able to get any updates on the Astro bot or Ring Always Home Cam. Since being announced at previous events, very little has been said about these devices since then, and they are still unavailable for typical purchase methods. These impressive products are still stuck in Amazon’s invite program and are quite expensive. So, getting some more information on what is going on with these things and when they might become more accessible.
Personally, I'm really excited to see what new smart home devices come from Amazon. For years the company has been cranking out some pretty impressive devices and offering potentially the most complete profile of smart home products in the entire sector. I’m hoping for an evolved version of the Alexa platform that offers better customization of the display on smaller screens, much like what’s available on the larger smart displays like the Echo Show 15 and Show 10.
