Amazon highlights its 'record-breaking' holiday shopping weekend

What you need to know

Amazon states it has had a "record-breaking" holiday shopping weekend from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

Many Amazon devices led the charge with the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick being the most sought after products.

Customers have also generated $1 billion in revenue for small businesses throughout the recent holiday shopping spree.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, Amazon has revealed information behind a solid weekend of holiday purchases.

According to Amazon's official post, this past Thanksgiving holiday weekend was the company's largest. It's stated that hundreds of millions of items were purchased on Amazon throughout the five days of Thanksgiving to this past Monday.

In the U.S., there were some highlights when it came to what people had on their shopping lists. Amazon's best-selling categories were Home, Fashion, Toys, Beauty, and Amazon Devices.

Speaking of these devices, Amazon reports that some of the most sought-after products were the Echo, Ring, Blink, Kindle, and Fire TV, resulting in millions of these now in consumers' hands. Among these, the best-selling Amazon-produced devices were the Echo Dot and the Fire TV Stick.

Amazon also states that customers visiting the company supported small businesses by generating more than $1 billion in sales.

U.S. Amazon Prime members can also enjoy one-day delivery service with no minimum purchase, with many other items being offered with same-day delivery.

There are still many great deals going on offered by Amazon throughout the holiday season as we're now getting into December. Deals on phones like the new Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro could be of interest to consumers doing a bit of holiday shopping. Amazon also mentions its convenient and easy return policy, allowing users to send an item back or find a place to drop it off for free. You can also still find some Black Friday prices on products like the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones.

Additionally, throughout the holiday season, purchases made from October 11 through December 25 in the U.S. can be returned by January 31, 2023, due to Amazon's extended returns window period. The company states that this includes items fulfilled by Amazon or purchases shipped by the item's seller.