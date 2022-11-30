You can still get a Black Friday price on our favorite wireless headphones with this Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but you can still find great wireless headphone deals if you know where to look. In fact, Sony's flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM5, seem to be holding onto their holiday prices nearly a week after the holiday itself. Head to Best Buy now and you can get $50 off (opens in new tab) the top-rated headphones plus a few entertainment perks, a deal that makes the XM5 cheaper than they've ever been.

That discount may not seem like a lot, but keep in mind that you're looking at what we consider to be the best wireless headphones on the market. Not only do the WH-1000XM5 deliver the excellent sound you'd expect from Sony, but they also boast up to 30 hours of battery life and a built-in processor with 8 microphones for exceptional noise cancellation. Pair that with highly-customizable sound settings (and the fact that they're less than a year old) and it's easy to see why these headphones don't get discounted very often.

Get $50 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 for a limited time

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM for the same discounted price that they were during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but who knows how long it'll last? In addition to that straight $50 price drop, Best Buy is throwing in four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and one month of Pandora.

It's worth noting that both Walmart and Amazon are also selling the Sony WH-1000XM5 at nearly identical discounts, but Best Buy is throwing in some additional goodies with the purchase, such as four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited (which is a little ironic) and one free month of Pandora. Those free subscriptions add up to an added value of $49.95, which totally clobbers what the competition is offering.

These Sony headphones don't get discounted very often, but when they do, we keep track of all the most tempting offers in our guide to the best Sony WH-1000XM5 deals of the month.