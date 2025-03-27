One of Anker's most popular 25,000mAh power banks is on sale during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Anker is a reliable name brand that needs no introduction. If you want an excellent charger or power bank for your mobile tech, be it an Android or iOS device, Windows laptop, or Chromebook even, Anker has the perfect charging gadget for you. The only complaint I've ever had with Anker's charging accessories is their price. The good news is that frequent discounts like the ongoing Amazon Big Spring Sale hack and slash the price of Anker products by delightful amounts.

One of the best new power banks by the brand is the Anker Laptop Power Bank (25K, 165W, Built-In and Retractable Cables). Shockingly, this 25,000mAh portable power bank is already on sale, going for a sizeable 20% off on Amazon right now. So if you need a powerful new power bank, now is the right time to score one on the cheap.

Anker Laptop Power Bank (25K, 165W, Built-In and Retractable Cables): $109.99 $87.99 at Amazon This 25,000mAh power bank is airline-approved, comes with two built-in retractable USB-C cables, has two additional charging ports, and even has a display to inform you about the battery percentage left and other key details. At 20% off, it's a value-packed buy.

Some of the highlights of the Anker Laptop Power Bank include its dual retractable USB Type-C cables. These are the same flat InstaCords that we saw on the Retractable Car Charger, but one is more durable than the other as it's made of a flat nylon braided material. The tougher retractable cord also acts as a lanyard, which I think is proof of Anker's confidence in the cable's durability. You also get two other ports to plug in your own wires, one of which is USB-C and the other is USB-A.

Similar to the Anker Prime series, the Anker Laptop Power Bank (25K, 165W, Built-In and Retractable Cables) also has an LED screen on the front. This displays important details such as the temperature of the portable power bank, the power output/input, and the battery percentage left.

(Image credit: Anker)

Since this excellent high capacity power bank has a total power rating of 165W, you can easily charge several devices at max charging speeds all at once. All three USB-C ports output 100W, so you can fast charge your laptop, Chromebook, or super fast charging phone like the OnePlus 13.

At 20% off, this power bank is a lot more affordable, knocking $22 off the usual going price. Since this is a trustworthy brand, you get peace of mind. But if that isn't enough for you, the 18-month warranty should lay all your other fears to rest.