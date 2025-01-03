OnePlus 13 and 13R cases could get a stylish and useful makeover

What you need to know

A new leak revealed that both the OnePlus 13 and 13 R might get a Sandstone magnetic case, with the 13 possibly offering Aramid Fiber and Wood Grain Magnetic Half-Pack cases.

Sandstone cases offer great grip with their sandpaper-like texture, while Aramid Fiber cases provide strong protection without the bulk.

The magnetic cases will easily snap on and likely work with other magnetic accessories like Qi2 wireless chargers.

OnePlus is preparing for the global launch of its next flagship series. Ahead of the unveiling, official cases for the OnePlus 13 and 13R have surfaced online, and they might be getting a smart new upgrade.

Leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore hopped on X to give us a sneak peek at the case lineup for the OnePlus 13 series. Both the OnePlus 13 and 13R are tipped to get a Sandstone magnetic case, but the OnePlus 13 might step it up with a more premium selection, including an Aramid Fiber magnetic case and a unique Wood Grain Magnetic Half-Pack case.

OnePlus 13 series offiical cases.OnePlus 13R Sandstone Magnetic CaseOnePlus 13 Sandstone Magnetic CaseOnePlus 13 Aramid Fiber Magnetic CaseOnePlus 13 Wood Grain Magnetic Half-pack Case pic.twitter.com/i8af14N2feJanuary 2, 2025

OnePlus’ Sandstone cases are a classic for a reason. With their fine sandpaper-like texture, these cases not only look sleek but also deliver better grip, keeping accidental slips at bay.

Meanwhile, Aramid Fiber cases are all about tough protection without the bulk, thanks to their lightweight yet super-strong build. And if you’ve got a soft spot for OnePlus’ old-school wood grain cases, the Wood Grain Magnetic Half-pack option is the perfect mix of style and practicality.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sudhanshu Ambhore / X) (Image credit: Sudhanshu Ambhore / X) (Image credit: Sudhanshu Ambhore / X)

The leaker points out that these cases are magnetic, so they’ll easily snap onto your phone. Plus, they’ll probably work perfectly with other magnetic accessories, like Qi2 wireless chargers.

OnePlus recently unveiled some magnetic accessories for the OnePlus 13 in China, so expect them to hit global markets soon. OnePlus President Kinder Liu previously confirmed the phone will support magnetic wireless charging, showing the company is ready to jump on the growing trend of magnetic accessories, just like other premium smartphones.

While OnePlus heard the love for past bamboo cases, Liu made it clear that it won’t be making a comeback for the OnePlus 13. Instead, OnePlus will offer stylish wood-grain covers with a "magnetic suction function."

Apple has had the MagSafe advantage for a while, with a whole ecosystem of magnetic accessories. Android users, on the other hand, have had to deal with third-party adapters to get something similar.

That said, 2025 is about to flip the script. With more brands jumping on the Qi2 wireless charging bandwagon and building their own magnetic accessory collections, Android is finally bringing that same smooth, convenient experience Apple users have been living with.