The OnePlus 13 is bringing its own spin on MagSafe

What you need to know

The OnePlus 13 will feature magnetic wireless charging, possibly making it the first Android flagship with a MagSafe-like function.

OnePlus President Kinder Liu confirmed no bamboo cases are planned for the OnePlus 13, but wood-grain covers will be available with a "magnetic suction function."

There may be restrictions on "true magnetic wireless charging" due to patent issues related to Apple’s MagSafe.

OnePlus President and COO, Kinder Liu, recently shared a Weibo screenshot of a chat where a fan asked if bamboo cases will make a comeback for the OnePlus 13 (via Notebookcheck).

Liu made it clear that there are no plans at the moment to bring back bamboo cases for the upcoming flagship model. However, he did confirm that wood-grain finish covers will be available, and they’ll feature a "magnetic suction function," hinting at the OnePlus 13's support for magnetic wireless charging.

The new OnePlus feature can be seen as the company's take on Apple's MagSafe, which has been a staple on iPhones since the iPhone 12 series. While MagSafe started as an Apple-only feature, the new open Qi2 charging standard, co-developed by Apple, now opens the door for any brand to implement magnetic wireless charging. This is made possible by the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), which takes cues from Apple’s MagSafe design.

MagSafe and the Qi2 standard have brought a fresh perspective to wireless charging, making it more versatile and functional. Yet, even with these improvements, the adoption of Qi2 among popular Android phones remains relatively low.

Even with a surge of Qi2 accessories available today, the HMD Skyline stands out as the only (mid-range) Android smartphone to fully embrace this technology. Nevertheless, it's not yet clear if the OnePlus 13 will actually support the Qi2 standard.

The OnePlus 13's magnetic charging isn’t a huge surprise, especially since its sister brand, OPPO, is rolling out similar tech in the upcoming Find X8 series. OPPO is also working on various magnetic accessories, like a portable power bank. This means OnePlus 13 users can look forward to an ecosystem that opens up even more charging options.

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station previously shared that OnePlus was developing magnetic cases with wireless charging for the OnePlus 13. There are also rumors about a magnetic snap-on cooling accessory to help with heat dissipation.

However, the leaker mentioned that these devices might not support "true magnetic wireless charging" because of patent limitations, likely tied to Apple's MagSafe patents.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in China later this year, possibly around late October. However, the global market will probably have to wait until next year for its release, following the trend of previous models.