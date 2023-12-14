Need some last-minute stocking stuffers? Here are five Christmas deals under $50 that Android fans will love

If you've waited until the very last minute to finish up your holiday shopping this year, I've got some good news for you: five of the best tech deals under $50 can be found below. The best part? They'll all arrive before Christmas.

As Android Central's resident deals expert, I spend a lot of my day tracking down the best prices and offering (hopefully) useful shopping advice to our readers. I also hate useless junk, so although they may not be the most innovative devices on the planet, you can rest easy knowing that the items below aren't just cheap — they're also pretty awesome. Keep reading for my top five favorite stocking stuffers under $50, and if you're looking to spend a little more, don't forget that we also have a complete holiday gift guide with our favorite tech deals across a variety of categories.

The top 5 stocking stuffers under $50

1. JBL Tune 510BT: $49.95 $24.95 at Amazon Need a last-minute gift for the audiophile in your life? Consider the JBL Tune 510BT, a solid pair of wireless headphones that boast a nice punchy sound profile with plenty of bass and up to 40 hours of battery life. The noise cancellation isn't the greatest, but at this price, it's a steal.

2. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock + FREE smart bulb: $79.98 $39.99 at Amazon Grab an Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock smart speaker from Amazon during the Christmas sale and you'll get 33% off AND a free color smart bulb out of the deal. You're looking at total savings of around 40 bucks, plus you're getting one of our favorite smart speakers on the market, with great sound, an LED display, and the ability to extend your Wi-Fi.

3. AMVR Meta Quest 3 Controller Grips: $29.99 $22.92 at Amazon One of our favorite Meta Quest 3 accessories, AMVR's Meta Quest 3 controller grips add a sweat-resistant and comfortable outer layer to your VR controllers, with easily-adjustable wrist straps. They also clock in at just around $22, making them the perfect last-minute gift for Meta Quest 3 fans.

4. Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022) 16GB: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy It may lack the bells and whistles of some of the best Android tablets, but the compact Amazon Fire 7 offers decent day-to-day performance with 2GB of RAM and up to 10 hours of battery life — all for just 45 bucks. Best Buy is even sweetening the deal by throwing in three months of YouTube Premium for free.