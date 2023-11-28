I blew $100 on Cyber Monday stocking stuffers and this is all I got

News
By Andrew Myrick
published

I just spent my last $100 on Cyber Monday stocking stuffers

Amazon Prime Day 2023 hero
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick)

There are only just a few hours left before the Cyber Monday deals come to a close. We've tried digging through them all to bring you the best of the best, and by now, you're probably just looking for some cheap deals. Well, you've come to the right place. 

We're still seeing plenty of deals, but you might be too tired to look for some Cyber Monday stocking stuffers. Every item on this list is under $20, but if you look closely, you can buy everything here and it'll only set you back $100. So without further adieu, here are some of my favorite last-minute Cyber Monday deals that won't break the piggy bank.

Anker 310 USB-C to USB-C Cable (6 ft.): $10.99

Anker 310 USB-C to USB-C Cable (6 ft.): $10.99 $5.59 at Amazon

No matter what the reason, I feel like I'm always looking for a cable. It seems like there's never one within arms reach, and chances are someone you know might feel the same. We all know what Anker products offer, and the Anker 310 cable is a great stocking stuffer.

View Deal
EMOMAS Adjustable Phone Stand: $6.99

EMOMAS Adjustable Phone Stand: $6.99 $5.59 at Amazon

One of the more convenient desk accessories is having a good phone stand. This one from EMOMAS is less than $6, and folds flat when not in use. But, you can also adjust the angle and the height, making it great if you use your phone for video calls. 

View Deal
TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Plug Mini: $14.99

TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Plug Mini: $14.99 $9.99 at Amazon

We've seen a lot of great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on smart plugs and lights. This one from TP-Link stands out because it includes Matter support, making it compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and even Apple HomeKit, all for less than $10. 

View Deal
JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds: $29.99

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds: $29.99 $17.49 at Amazon

Admittedly, this one was a bit more difficult, as I didn't want to just throw a set of garbage earbuds into the list. It's been a while, but I've at least used JLab earbuds and they aren't the worst headphones. And apparently, these are rated to last for up to 32 hours, and three different EQ settings. 

View Deal
PopSockets Adapter Ring for MagSafe: $5.99

PopSockets Adapter Ring for MagSafe: $5.99 $4.49 at Amazon

Everyone who knows me knows that I'm a sucker for MagSafe accessories. Since we're still waiting for Qi2 to arrive on Android phones, I'm using different MagSafe adapters. This lets me use my Android phones with all of my different MagSafe accessories without a hitch.

View Deal
Amazon Echo Pop: $39.99

Amazon Echo Pop: $39.99 $17.99 at Amazon

I mean, c'mon. The Echo Pop is a pretty obvious inclusion, and it's not just to push the total cost higher. This really is a great little speaker to toss in the corner of your room or on your night stand for less than $20. 

View Deal
Sengled Smart Light Bulb: $10.27

Sengled Smart Light Bulb: $10.27 $8.30 at Amazon

If you're not a big fan of using a smart plug, but you do want to add a bit of fun to your lamp, the Sengled Smart Light Bulb is the perfect fit. You don't need a smart home hub, but it will also still work perfectly with either Amazon Alexa or Google Home. 

View Deal
Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $29.99

Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $29.99 $19.95 at Amazon

I thought about putting the Fire TV Stick here, but I've already written about that a bunch. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is just a good and cheap streaming dongle that you can throw on any TV, and works great even when you're away from home. 

View Deal
OMOTON Portable Laptop Stand: $9.99

OMOTON Portable Laptop Stand: $9.99 $7.99 at Amazon

I'm all for added convenience, and sometimes, it's just easier to prop up your laptop and use a Bluetooth keyboard. OMOTON's Portable Laptop Stand can be folded up and thrown in a bag, while still being sturdy enough to hold laptops up to 15.6 inches. 

View Deal
Andrew Myrick
Andrew Myrick
Senior Editor - Chromebooks, tablets, and wearables

Andrew Myrick is a Senior Editor at Android Central. He enjoys everything to do with technology, including tablets, smartphones, and everything in between. Perhaps his favorite past-time is collecting different headphones, even if they all end up in the same drawer.