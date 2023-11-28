I blew $100 on Cyber Monday stocking stuffers and this is all I got

There are only just a few hours left before the Cyber Monday deals come to a close. We've tried digging through them all to bring you the best of the best, and by now, you're probably just looking for some cheap deals. Well, you've come to the right place.

We're still seeing plenty of deals, but you might be too tired to look for some Cyber Monday stocking stuffers. Every item on this list is under $20, but if you look closely, you can buy everything here and it'll only set you back $100. So without further adieu, here are some of my favorite last-minute Cyber Monday deals that won't break the piggy bank.

Anker 310 USB-C to USB-C Cable (6 ft.): $10.99 $5.59 at Amazon No matter what the reason, I feel like I'm always looking for a cable. It seems like there's never one within arms reach, and chances are someone you know might feel the same. We all know what Anker products offer, and the Anker 310 cable is a great stocking stuffer.

EMOMAS Adjustable Phone Stand: $6.99 $5.59 at Amazon One of the more convenient desk accessories is having a good phone stand. This one from EMOMAS is less than $6, and folds flat when not in use. But, you can also adjust the angle and the height, making it great if you use your phone for video calls.

TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Plug Mini: $14.99 $9.99 at Amazon We've seen a lot of great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on smart plugs and lights. This one from TP-Link stands out because it includes Matter support, making it compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and even Apple HomeKit, all for less than $10.

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds: $29.99 $17.49 at Amazon Admittedly, this one was a bit more difficult, as I didn't want to just throw a set of garbage earbuds into the list. It's been a while, but I've at least used JLab earbuds and they aren't the worst headphones. And apparently, these are rated to last for up to 32 hours, and three different EQ settings.

PopSockets Adapter Ring for MagSafe: $5.99 $4.49 at Amazon Everyone who knows me knows that I'm a sucker for MagSafe accessories. Since we're still waiting for Qi2 to arrive on Android phones, I'm using different MagSafe adapters. This lets me use my Android phones with all of my different MagSafe accessories without a hitch.

Amazon Echo Pop: $39.99 $17.99 at Amazon I mean, c'mon. The Echo Pop is a pretty obvious inclusion, and it's not just to push the total cost higher. This really is a great little speaker to toss in the corner of your room or on your night stand for less than $20.

Sengled Smart Light Bulb: $10.27 $8.30 at Amazon If you're not a big fan of using a smart plug, but you do want to add a bit of fun to your lamp, the Sengled Smart Light Bulb is the perfect fit. You don't need a smart home hub, but it will also still work perfectly with either Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $29.99 $19.95 at Amazon I thought about putting the Fire TV Stick here, but I've already written about that a bunch. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is just a good and cheap streaming dongle that you can throw on any TV, and works great even when you're away from home.