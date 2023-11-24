Hurry! Our staff hand-picked 25 of the best Black Friday tech deals under $50 — but they won't last long

Black Friday 2023 is in full swing as we barrel towards the end of the year with enough deals to make your head spin. Thankfully, a lot of these deals started early this year, so chances are you already grabbed a new phone or tablet.

However, maybe you forgot to grab a case or need a new set of headphones to pair with your new devices, but you already blew past your budget. The team here at Android Central put our collective heads together to find some of the best Black Friday deals for under $50.

Some of these are simply incredible, and we aren't sure whether they'll be available through the weekend. Whether you're on the fence about getting a new charger or just want to see what's out there, we've got you covered.

Our favorite Black Friday deals under $50

1. UGREEN Nexode 100W: $74.99 $43.99 at Amazon Gone are the days when you would need to carry a separate charger for every device that you brought along. With something like the UGREEN Nexode 100W, there are three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and the charger itself is capable of offering speeds of up to 100W.

2. UGREEN USB C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter: $9.99 $7.99 at Amazon Outside of a few oddballs, pretty much any new phone or tablet has ditched the headphone jack for good. Some companies include an adapter in the box, but at just $8, the UGREEN USB-C to 3.5mm Adapter is cheap enough to grab just to have an extra one.

3. Soundcore by Anker Life Q30: $55.99 $47.99 at Amazon Who says you need to spend hundreds of dollars to get a good set of ANC cans? The Soundcore Life Q30s offer three different noise cancellation modes while providing up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

4. Edifier MP100 Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $59.99 $35.99 at Amazon Having a Bluetooth speaker is one of those underrated accessories to have. You might not use it all of the time, but it's really convenient to have when you want it. Even at its retail price, the Edifier MP100 Plus is an excellent portable speaker, but it's now 40% off for Black Friday.

5. 8Bitdo SN30 Pro Special Edition (Crystal Purple): $45.99 $37.37 at Amazon The SN30 Pro has been around for quite awhile, but 8BitDo recently released a couple of "Special Edition" models. One of which is the Crystal Purple, harkening back to the days of the N64. This is one of the best controllers regardless of whether you're playing games on your phone, or emulating those retro gaming classics.

6. ESR HaloLock Magnetic Ring 360: $18.99 $13.59 at Amazon We're still awaiting the arrival of magnetic charging with Qi2 on Android phones. Instead of waiting for phone makers to implement the standard, save yourself some cash and grab the ESR HaloLock Magnetic Ring. Slap it onto the back of your case and experience what the world of MagSafe accessories has to offer.

7. tomtoc 14-inch Compact EDC Sling Bag: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon Even though we're suckers for a good backpack, the reality is that you might not want something super bulky to throw on your back. That's where the tomtoc Compact EDC Sling comes in, as it's capable of carrying all kinds of stuff, including a 14-inch laptop an 11-inch tablet, and much more.

8. WININMETA Solar Panel Charger for Arlo: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon One of the problems with some outdoor security cameras is that they'll eventually run out of battery. Sometimes, it can be a real hassle trying to take down the cameras, charge them up, and then get them back into place. If you're someone who relies on Arlo's various devices, then this Solar Panel Charger is definitely worth checking out.

9. Govee RGBIC Table Lamp: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon You might not want to mess around with setting up smart lights around your house. But, if you still want to set the mood and change the ambiance, then the RGBIC Table Lamp from Govee is perfect. Not only is it 25% off for Black Friday, but it also has more than 40 different scenes and can even sync with your music.

10. Govee RGBIC Night Light: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon It's really awesome when you find a single device that do the job of multiple devices. That's where the RGBIC Night Light from Govee comes in, as it acts as an ambient light, sleep sound machine, and Bluetooth speaker, all-in-one. There's even an included charging pad, so you won't have to fiddle around with cables when the Night Light needs to get recharged.

11. Google Pixel 8 Case (Mint): $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon If there's one thing that you should buy for your new phone, it's a case. Given that there are so many great Black Friday Pixel 8 deals, then you'll love to know that you can get a brand new case to go along with it. Making things even better is that Google's official Pixel 8 case is down to just $20!

12. Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD: $54.99 $49.99 at Amazon As someone who has a problem with data hoarding, I can honestly say that there's no such thing as having enough storage. But it's also pretty great being able to throw a portable SSD in your bag, and Crucial's X6 fits the bill perfectly. This portable SSD includes 1TB of storage, supports USB 3.2 speeds, and can be had for under $50.

13. GameSir X2 Type-C Gaming Controller: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon It's really incredible that you don't need to be glued to the TV if you want to unwind with some games. While touchscreen controls are fine, pairing your phone with the GameSir X2 is a much better solution. This controller provides a plug-and-play solution and the telescopic design ensures that it will work with pretty much any Android phone.

14. Samsung Galaxy Watch Fabric Band: $49.99 $28 at Amazon We have been begging for Samsung to release a smartwatch band similar to Apple's Sport Loop. With the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung did just that as there's an all-new Fabric Band. It's made out of reflective yarn, is extremely comfortable to wear, and is finally on sale for Black Friday, coming in at just $28.

15. Lexar E32C 128GB Type-C USB Flash Drive: $29.99 $15.99 at Amazon If using something like a portable SSD is a bit too much, but you still want to be able to transfer files on the go, then you'll want to check out the Lexar E32C. This Flash Drive provides 128GB of storage, along with a swivel design that lets you switch between USB-A and USB-C.

16. Sharge Retro 67 GaN Charger: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon Frankly, a lot of the different GaN chargers out there all look the same. That's not the case with the Sharge Retro 67, as it looks like an old Macintosh. But, along with including three USB ports, it has a digital display that lets you know how much power is being drawn when you're charging up your devices. It's easily one of our favorite Black Friday deals, as the Retro 67 has dropped below $50.

17. UGREEN Nexode Robot GaN 30W: $25.99 $18.19 at Amazon If retro chargers aren't your thing, or you just want something a bit more fun, you're in luck. The UGREEN Nexode Robot also has an LED display, but it will show different facial expressions that correspond with the battery levels of your devices. You can either leave it plugged into an outlet all of the time, or take it out and plug it into the included stand that turns it into a robot.

18. Penoval USI 2.0 Lite Stylus Pen: $49.90 $39.92 at Amazon Penoval already makes one of our favorite USI stylus pens for Chromebooks, and now there's a Black Friday deal on its USI 2.0 Lite Stylus Pen. You can get this for under $40, and along with working with the best Chromebooks, it's also compatible with the likes of the Pixel Tablet, Fire Max 11, and more.

19. sharge ICEMAG Magnetic Power Bank: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon There's just something about having accessories or devices that sport a transparent design. The sharge ICEMAG Power Bank is no different, and it's on sale for almost 40% off. Along with being compatible with MagSafe, this charger offers active cooling, and there's even a built-in USB-C to provide 20W wired charging speeds.

20. RIG Nacon MG-X for Android: $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon Have you been looking for a compact and reliable Bluetooth controller for your phone? If so, then you'll love this Black Friday deal on the Nacon MG-X, as it's 50% off! This controller works with phones up to 6.7-inches, provides up to 20 hours of battery life, and is perfect to just throw in your bag so you can start playing a game whenever the mood strikes.

21. Anker 533 PowerCore 30W Power Bank: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon If you can't tell by now, there are a lot of incredible Black Friday deals under $50 for chargers. Anker isn't missing out on the fun as the 533 PowerCore 30W Power Bank is now 30% off. With this, you'll get 10,000mAh, 30W charging speeds, and a total of three USB ports. There's even a built-in display to let you know how much juice is left.

22. Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 USB-C PD Hub: $74.99 $47.58 at Amazon If you ever find yourself needing to add a few more ports to your laptop or tablet, then you'll need a hub or docking station. Anker's PowerExpand PD Hub turns your single USB-C into 11 different ports and plugs for everything from Ethernet to HDMI, while offering 100W Power Delivery. For Black Friday, it's been discounted by almost 40% and can be had for under $50.

23. iClever BoostType BK08 Trifold Keyboard: $54.99 $43.99 at Amazon Regardless of whether you own a foldable phone or not, having a foldable Bluetooth keyboard can really come in handy. The iClever BK08 features a trifold design, and there's even a built-in touchpad! You can also pair this with up to three devices at the same time, which can really come in handy if you're trying to switch between devices on the fly.

24. Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon If there's one thing that's missing from this list, it's a great Black Friday deal on a cheap streaming device. Roku and Amazon are here to save the day, as the Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro can be yours for just $35. Surprisingly, this is one of those deals that you actually won't find anywhere else but on Amazon.