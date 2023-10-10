This Prime Day deal is making me ditch my AirPods Pro, for new AirPods Pro

There are a few things that I like to collect, besides whatever new foldable phone is hitting the market. Having a set of good headphones is such a quality-of-life improvement that I don't know how I managed to get anything done before. Apple's AirPods Pro remains my go-to for in-ear headphones, and Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days has knocked them down to just $189.

But these aren't the same AirPods Pro that were refreshed back in September 2022. Apple surprisingly released a slightly updated version of the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro alongside the iPhone 15 series. With all of the latest iPhones making the switch to USB-C, Apple opted to do the same with the case for one of the best sets of headphones.

Save $60 on the best wireless earbuds

That's not all that Apple changed, as these are actually different than the ones from last year. According to Apple, the new version also provides "Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro," along with long-lasting battery life, and "additional dust resistance."

But even as someone who uses both one of the best Android phones and an iPhone on a daily basis, the AirPods Pro has become an invaluable tool in my arsenal. I'm able to drown out the world around me from pretty much anywhere, and can just plug it into any USB-C charger (or use MagSafe) when I need more juice.

While there are a bunch of great earbuds and headphones out there, nothing has been able to replace the AirPods Pro. At least not yet.