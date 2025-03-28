These are likely the last wireless headphones I'll ever buy (and they're $200 OFF during Amazon's Big Spring Sale)

I'll be straight with you: Bang & Olufsen doesn't make cheap headphones, and even with a great Amazon deal, you can expect to spend a good chunk of money to enjoy the brand's best products. Still, if you're like me and you've had your eye on the Beoplay H95 for a while, you'll be stoked to learn that the premium cans have received a straight 20% discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, amounting to $200 of savings.

This discount totally clobbers the Bang & Olufsen deals that we saw during Black Friday/Cyber Monday last fall, and you'll even get a free protective case with your purchase. Even with the discount, can the Danish audio company really justify charging $700 for a pair of wireless headphones? I've personally been saving my pennies for just such an occasion, so my answer is a resounding yes.

Our favorite premium headphones just scored an epic discount at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95: $999 $799 at Amazon Ready for a new pair of wireless headphones? The Beoplay H95 by Bang & Olufsen are an audiophile's dream, with outstanding sound quality, a luxurious build, and reliable battery life. The only real problem I have with these headphones is the price, but thanks to this 20% discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, making the purchase is a much easier pill to swallow.

If you're serious about audio, the Beoplay H95 headphones are like a work of art, constructed entirely from titanium, leather, and memory foam to ensure a luxurious feel and absurdly comfy fit. The titanium build extends to the 40mm drivers with LDAC codec support, delivering crystal clear, immersive sound regardless of genre. If the presets aren't working for you, you can also easily fine-tune your EQ settings in the companion Bang & Olufsen app.

Furthermore, the premium headphones boast active noise cancellation, spatial audio support, and up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge (or 38 hours when ANC is activated). Your purchase even comes with a free hard-shell protective case.

Of course, the Beoplay H95 aren't for everyone. There's basically no water resistance here, the price is still too high, and vegans should look elsewhere to avoid the leather construction (the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a great-sounding, cheaper alternative).

If you just want a versatile pair of headphones to take on a jog, these aren't them, but if your idea of a good time is settling into a comfy chair and listening to your favorite album, then these Bang & Olufsen headphones are an amazing choice.