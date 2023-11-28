Looking for some last-minute Cyber Monday headphone deals? Don't sleep on the Pixel Buds Pro

There are still a few hours left before the best Cyber Monday deals are gone until next year. You might have bought a new phone or maybe a new Chromebook, but, there's one deal that's still hanging around that you should check out. Google's Pixel Buds Pro continue to be some of my favorite earbuds, despite all of the alternatives, and they're still under $120.

While I loved these earbuds when they launched, I did feel like they were a bit overpriced at the time. There were still a few features missing, and even though they pair perfectly with Pixel phones, it was still a tough pill to swallow. Since then, my opinion has drastically shifted, as I use the Buds Pro almost all of the time.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon The Pixel Buds Pro have everything you could want from a set of wireless earbuds. Google's continued commitment to releasing new updates is incredible, making this Cyber Monday deal a no-brainer. Price check: $119.99 at Best Buy

The Pixel Buds Pro is truly a great example of Google flexing its muscles in the software department. Since its launch, Google has continued to release regular software updates, not just to introduce new features but to also fine-tune the actual audio quality and listening experience.

More recently, an update landed which brought the ability to use Quick Phrase, which lets you control your devices without needing to say "Hey, Google" first. Before that, Google added conversation detection, making use of AI to automatically pause whatever you're listening to and activate transparency mode.

Not to mention that Google only recently introduced new colors for the Pixel Buds Pro, coming alongside the Pixel 8 launch event. The only downside to this deal is that the "Bay" colorway isn't on sale, so you'll have to spring for the full kit & kaboodle if you want that color.