Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are at a record low price during Amazon's Black Friday sale

If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for some new headphones. Black Friday is the best way to get your hands on a pair of quality ones without completely breaking the bank. Personally, I've been eying a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for awhile but have been put off by the price. But Amazon is selling the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for a record low of only $199 — a whopping 40% off!

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are at a record low price!

Bose QuietComfort 45 $329 $199 at Amazon Bose has always been an iconic name in the world of audio, and their QuietComfort 45 is one of the best pair of headphones on the market. They're wireless, are noise cancelling, and have incredible audio quality. You can choose between Quiet Mode for full noise cancellation or Aware Mode to allow environmental sounds while you listen to your audio.

There's a lot to love about the Bose QuietComfort 45. First and foremost, the ANC performance is some of the best you can get. Bose is always a great brand to choose when you're looking for noise cancellation and that's as true as ever with the QuietComfort 45.

But they're also super comfy to wear. Comfort is an aspect of headphones that I always make sure to pay attention to; there's nothing worse than getting a headache from headphones that fit uncomfortably for hours on end. The comfiness of the QuietComfort 45 is why we consider them one of the best alternatives to AirPods Max.

Battery life is something I'm also conscious of before buying new wireless headphones or earbuds. The QuietComfort 45 offer 22 hours of battery life and only need 2.5 hours to charge the battery. That long of a battery life will ensure that the incredible ANC will last even the longest and most noisy flights and commutes.