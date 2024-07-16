Listen up! These "almost perfect" Jabra earbuds are 40% OFF during Prime Day 2024

If headphone and earbud deals are what you're after this Prime Day, then you've come to the right place. Amazon has cut 40% off the price of the Jabra Elite 5 earbuds for Prime Day, bringing the price down to just $89.99. Although the Elite 5s were released a couple of years ago, we loved these earbuds when they came out. They offer peak audio quality for their mid-level price point, along with excellent ANC, decent battery life, and user-friendly customization options through the Jabra app.

While Jabra may have plans to stop making earbuds down the road, these aren't a bad pick while the price is right.

Jabra Elite 5: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon The Jabra Elite 5 earbuds are a great set of earbuds despite being a couple of generations old. While the Elite 5s already punch above their weight at their normal price point, dropping them to under $100 makes them look even more competitive. The Elite 5s include solid audio quality and features such as ANC, EQ, HearThrough, and more through the Jabra app. Plus, you can expect fairly consistent battery life, and IP55 dust and water resistance.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for earbuds with high-quality audio at a really low price point; you want earbuds that offer ANC, EQ, and other customizable audio features.

❌Skip this deal if: you're willing to drop more money on earbuds and would rather pick one of Jabra's premium-tier earbud lines; you need earbuds with better water and dust resistance than the IP55 rating.

The Jabra Elite 5 earbuds offer great audio quality and features such as ANC, customizable EQ options, and the company's useful HearThrough ambient mode. The EQ and app features are super easy to use, offering the user six presets and the option to customize their own. In general, these earbuds tend to last up to seven hours without the charging case, and you'll get around three full charges when using the case.

Just weeks ago, Jabra announced it would be exiting the headphone business, though it simultaneously launched its latest generation of the Jabra Elite line. While the former piece of news could mean that Jabra app support could change in the future, the latter suggests that it'll at least be around for the lifespan of these headphones.