I've tested dozens of wireless earbuds, and one of my favorite pairs is 40% OFF during Prime Day

I have tested dozens of true wireless earbuds over the years, and the Google Pixel Buds Pro remain one of my favorites. The Bluetooth earbuds are on for a good deal right now through Amazon Prime Day, down from $199.99 to $119.95, or 40% off the regular price. For a pair of earbuds that rival some models twice the price, this deal is worth jumping on.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are two years old, but wireless earbuds don’t age as quickly as other tech, like smartphones and laptops. So, they’re still a solid choice to consider. They feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with a Silent Seal that works fabulously to block out surrounding noises, like someone mowing the lawn next door, cars zooming by on your morning run, or background chatter in the airport. Use Transparency Mode when you want to let in some sounds from the outside world and have a bit more situational awareness.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199.99 $119.95 at Amazon The Google Pixel Buds Pro might be two years old, but they remain one of my favorite true wireless earbuds, like the reliable stuffed animal you always turn back to for comfort. A perfect companion to an Android device, especially a Google Pixel phone, they offer noise cancellation, long battery life, and even come in cool colors.

Recommended if: You have an Android phone, especially a Google Pixel device, and want an affordable, versatile pair of earbuds you can wear just about anywhere.

Skip this deal if: You want the latest and greatest features, and a sleeker, more modern design.

The custom 11mm speaker drivers and volume EQ afford a wonderful listening experience at any volume. Conversation Detection can even detect when you start speaking to someone, like a flight attendant or server and automatically pauses the audio.

Available in six color options, including playful ones like Coral and Lemongrass, they’re not just great for listening to music, podcasts, movies, and games: you can also make crystal clean voice calls, confident that the beamforming mics will pick up your voice so the person can hear you clearly, no matter where you are. Did we mention they’re also water-resistant so you can wear them for a run in the rain or while sweating it out at the gym?

Lasting for up to 11 hours per charge or 31 hours total with the included charging case, they can even charge wirelessly using a Qi-certified charger, like the Pixel Stand. Plus, they work with Google Assistant, too, so you can summon your personal Jeeves without lifting a finger.

Our reviewer loved the Google Pixel Buds Pro when he tested them two years ago. He appreciated the clear audio quality, solid ANC performance, comfortable fit, reliable touch controls, and more. The great thing is that new features can still make their way to these buds via firmware updates, as was the case in October 2023 when Google launched features like faster audio transmissions for gaming and hearing wellness suggestions.

If you just want a good pair of true wireless earbuds you can count on for a decent price, these are it. Don’t miss out on this Amazon Prime Day deal that shaves a cool $80 off the regular price.