I tracked down the BEST Google Pixel deals of Prime Day 2024 — score historic savings on the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, and more

Brace yourself: Amazon's biggest sale event of the year has landed, and there is no shortage of sweet Prime Day Google Pixel deals to check out. Whether you're in the market for a feature-packed smartphone or an innovative Pixel Watch, all of the best Google deals from Amazon's sale can be found in this guide.

Prime Day 2024 is only set to run through tomorrow, July 17th

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon The Pixel 8 Pro remains one of our favorite Android phones on the market today, coming complete with cutting-edge camera technology, a powerful Tensor G3 chipset, and all of those fancy Google AI features that you're always hearing about. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can buy the Pro and save a straight 30% on your purchase today. That's the biggest discount that the unlocked phone has EVER received. For more, check out our guide to the best Prime Day phone deals.

Google Pixel 8 128GB: $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon Not everyone needs the power and camera technology found in the Pixel 8 Pro. For something a little simpler, go with the more-affordable Pixel 8 and you'll enjoy seven years of OS updates, the Tensor G3 chipset, and some still-great camera technology. Perhaps best of all, if you buy the phone unlocked during Prime Day you'll score a huge $200 discount.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $499.99 $449.99 at Amazon Google's latest midrange masterpiece, the Pixel 8a has only been out since May, so I'm honestly pretty surprised that Amazon is giving it a straight $50 discount during the Prime Day sale. My shock notwithstanding, the phone comes with the same Tensor G3 chipset that powers the Google Pixel 8 Pro, plus you get a lovely 120Hz display, AI-powered camera features, and seven years of OS updates guaranteed.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199.99 $119.95 at Amazon Google's Pixel Buds Pro earbuds boast surprisingly effective noise cancellation, up to 31 hours of battery life (with the the included charging case), and customizable EQ with seven audio presets. The Buds Pro typically cost around $200, which is more than I'd spend, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day you can get a pair for only $119.95.

Google Pixel Fold 256GB: $1,769.95 $1,199.99 at Amazon After years of waiting, Google finally revealed its first foldable phone last summer. Lucky for us, discounts on the Pixel Fold haven't been so slow in coming, as Amazon's Prime Day sale is currently carving a record-smashing 33% off the price of this feature-packed foldable.

Google Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $269.99 at Amazon Pairing lovely design choices with snappy Wear OS performance and Fitbit integration (and a rotating crown!), the Pixel Watch 2 remains one of the best Android smartwatches that money can buy, even as it approaches its first birthday. Grab the Wi-Fi version of the watch during Amazon's big sale and you'll receive a straight 23% discount, no strings attached! For more, see our guide to the best Prime Day smartwatch deals.