Alleged Galaxy Buds 3, 3 Pro pricing leaks days before Samsung Unpacked

What you need to know

An early Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro retail listing spilled the apparent pricing of the devices in South Korea.

The base Buds 3 might arrive with a 203,700 KRW (~$147) tag, while the Buds 3 Pro could see 296,700 KRW (~$214).

A recent string of real-life images of the Buds 3 Pro surfaced, confirming the stem-like redesign and giving us a clear look at its charging case.

Samsung's Unpacked event is set for July 10.

We're only a couple of days away from Unpacked, and the pricing of Samsung's next wave of earbuds has leaked.

The alleged pricing of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were detailed by X tipster Kuma_Sleepy (via SamMobile). From the screenshot, which is from a South Korean retailer, the base Buds 3 will seemingly hit the shelves at 203,700 KRW (~$147). The higher-end Pro variant features a 296,700 KRW (~$214) price tag.

With that, the early retail listing also gives one final look at the Galaxy Buds 3 series' design changes we've seen rumored quite often. While Samsung has moved away from the bulbous look of the Buds (along with that wingtip), the base model is devoid of a silicon ear tip.

Samsung seems poised to save that little addition for the Pro variant — and let's not forget about the new stem design, which feels like Apple's AirPods.

Additionally, the publication notes that these assumed price points for the Galaxy Buds 3 series are close to the Buds 2 series. The Buds 2 Pro launched at $229 in 2022, while the base version went for $149.

If these prices are the real deal, it could be good news for interested consumers. However, it's always worth remembering that price conversions aren't always 1:1, meaning Samsung will likely make pricing adjustments based on the region.

정말 버즈 3, 버즈 3 프로가 이 가격에 나온다면 차라리 할인 할 때 까지 기다릴 듯 pic.twitter.com/UbNkWeAFvwJuly 6, 2024

With anticipation building, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro was recently spotted in a few real-life images alongside the revamped case. Not only did the images confirm the existence of a new stem design for the Buds 3 series, but the charging case offers a metallic finish with a clear dome. The person who obtained the device and posted the pictures stated they were able to connect them to a Galaxy Z Flip 4 and an iPhone.

Other discoveries in the Samsung Members app suggested that the stem will offer playback controls. The app's code showed that consumers would have "pinch" controls for the stems, enabling control over calls, media, and more. This will be quite a change, considering the previous Buds only offered swipe and tap gestures for controls.

The good news is Samsung is preparing to reveal its next wave of Galaxy devices on July 10 in Paris, France at 9 am EDT.