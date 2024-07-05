Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro leaked images showcase them in action

What you need to know

A new leak reveals Galaxy Buds 3 Pro real-life images, including the case.

The photos seem to confirm that the buds' new stem design is accompanied by a translucent charging case.

Meanwhile, there is yet another leak that showcases the standard Galaxy Buds 3's retail packaging.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro features a new design that significantly differs from the predecessor model, and the same applies to the standard Buds 3. While earlier leaks have confirmed this, new real-life images reaffirm the new design.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will sport an all-new stem design, which is now evident in the real-life images shared by a Reddit user who claims to have already purchased them. Well-known leaker Ice Universe also shared the same set of images. Simultaneously, the Galaxy Buds 3 retail box is also spotted in another Instagram post (now deleted) (via GSMArena).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Reddit user u/Plastic_Development1) (Image credit: Reddit user u/Plastic_Development1) (Image credit: Reddit user u/Plastic_Development1) (Image credit: Reddit user u/Plastic_Development1)

Firstly, the images shared by the Reddit user seem to be the real deal. They showcase the buds in a Metallic grey finish aided by a charging case with a similar finish and translucent design at the top.

While they still appear identical to Apple AirPods Pro 2, Samsung seems to have differentiated them with little changes like the dual-tone finish, blue and orange indicators for the left and right earbuds, and even the charging case complementing them.

Users who seem to have had their hands on the Buds 3 Pro managed to connect it to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the connection seemed to have been smooth with the iPhone as well.

Until now, we have only seen marketing images and the Buds 3 Pro's design being spotted via Samsung apps. Regardless, these new images turned out to be quite substantial right before the Unpacked Event, scheduled for July 10 in Paris.

(Image credit: via GSMArena)

Meanwhile, as mentioned, the Galaxy Buds 3 retail packaging confirms the new stem design, which is not limited to the Pro model. The new stem element is a significant change in terms of design for both buds.

It should also mean we might likely be getting better controls and microphone quality, and new long-pressing actions are expected to control the music playback, activate noise cancellation, and much more.