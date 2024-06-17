Samsung's wearable app reaffirms Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro's new stem design

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Wearable app lists upcoming products such as the Galaxy Buds 3/ 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Ring.

The interesting thing to look forward to is the new Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro's stem design.

The leak hints that we might finally see the Galaxy Ring in action after its debut at MWC early this year.

Recent new evidence indicated that Samsung's next Galaxy foldable launch is heading for an early July release this year. Several other Galaxy products are in the pipeline and are expected to launch alongside the foldable. Interestingly, most of them are now listed on Samsung's wearable app before launch.

Samsung has a Galaxy Wearable app showing all its compatible devices for Galaxy phones. An X user, Rydah, shared a leaked screenshot (via Android Authority) of the app that shows all the latest and upcoming Galaxy devices.

Samsung leaking their own products is priceless. Here's the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/2mJP3ZFOa9June 12, 2024

The list comprises the recently released first budget smartwatch from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch FE. It is accompanied by the soon-to-be-launched Galaxy Buds 3 and the Buds 3 Pro. Next to them is the Galaxy Watch 7; interestingly, there is no rumored Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra model. The most awaited fitness tracker, Galaxy Ring, is also present on the list.

The other devices in the list include the currently available ones like Galaxy Fit 3, Galaxy Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro, amongst others.

The interesting thing about the list isn't the device models but rather the iconography accompanying them. They reveal the device's design, and the exciting new change appears to be that of the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Buds 3 Pro; unlike the predecessors, which feature a rounded earbud design, the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro come with a new stem design similar to what we have seen on the Apple AirPods Pro.

Nooooo!! Say it isn't soooo @evleaks, not the Galaxy Buds3 Pro looking like airpods 🤢 pic.twitter.com/f3KFSZdlfoJune 10, 2024

This new design has also been witnessed in a recent marketing image leak of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, which showcased the new stem; however, the image was pixelated. Samsung's choice of the new design aesthetic for these buds still needs to be determined. However, the change in design implies a better fit of the earbuds for users, better microphone quality with the stem design, ease of removal and placement in the charging case, and handier touch controls.

Nevertheless, these capabilities are still purely theoretical at this moment; more details are likely to be shared by Samsung at the Unpacked event, which is now tipped to be held on July 10, per the latest leak.