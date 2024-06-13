Samsung's Galaxy Watch FE arrives as a low-cost fitness buddy for $199

What you need to know

Samsung has launched its new budget Galaxy Watch FE with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display and BioActive Sensor.

The watch gives users deep insight into their health analytics for heart health through the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification and HR Alert.

The Galaxy Watch FE (Bluetooth) will be available on June 24 for $199.99, and its LTE variant will be available in October for $249.99.

Today (June 13) Samsung announced the launch of its new, budget Galaxy Watch FE smartwatch packed with an advanced sensor for $199.99.

The company states in a press release that the Galaxy Watch FE is "stylish and durable" but packs those health monitoring features consumers need. The new watch is available in one size, 40mm, with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display. Samsung states the Galaxy Watch FE features a "one-click band" that lets users quickly swap out bands with other colors or one to match their outfits.

For durability, the device features Sapphire Crystal Glass, which boasts protection against scratches during daily use.

The Galaxy Watch FE's BioActive Sensor, like the Galaxy Watch 6, is said to help users keep tabs on their health and fitness data. The company states the sensor will deliver "actionable" tips for the user's well-being. Regarding heart health, the post adds that the device features an HR Alert to notify users if their heart rate is abnormally high or low.

Additionally, the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) helps to clue users into potential signs of Afib. There's also the option to perform a quick ECG.

The Galaxy Watch FE brings in sleep pattern monitoring, sleep coaching, and tips to create a sleep-friendly environment for a better night's rest.

There are over 100 workouts available to owners of the Galaxy Watch FE. Runners are being treated to a deep analysis, detailing their performance, insights, and guidance to avoid future injuries. The Personalized Heart Rate Zone helps users hit their stride while Body Composition highlights body and fitness data to help your personal progress goals.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's budget Android smartwatch pairs perfectly with your Galaxy phone through "Find My Phone." Relocation purposes are swift through this feature, alongside the ability to control your phone's camera via the "Camera Controller." The Galaxy Watch FE lets users switch camera modes and change its angle or zoom.

The device also supports Samsung Wallet for easy contactless payment on your wrist with access to important cards like your driver's license.

Samsung's latest smartwatch features a 247mAh battery powered by One UI 5 Watch. Internally, it's powered by the Exynos W920 Dual Core chip with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GM of storage.

The Galaxy Watch FE's Bluetooth version will hit the market on June 24, and its LTE variant will arrive in October. The device will be available in black, pink gold, and silver. Consumers can grab the Bluetooth Watch FE for $199.99, with its LTE variant set for a $249.99 price tag later this year.