Case galore: Enjoy 30% off Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases including S Pen

Samsung just released the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5 a couple of months ago. If you're one of the lucky souls who bought one for yourself, this excellent Prime Big Deals Day deal will catch your interest. First-party cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are already on sale, with the retail price slashed by a solid 30% for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days festivities.

The sleek and compact Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S Pen Case is easily one of the best cases for the Z Fold 5. Available in three colorways, Icy Blue, Graphite, and Sand, this Samsung case comes with a narrow S Pen in the box. Since the newly launched Z Fold 5 doesn't come with a stylus, you can scratch two things off your list in one go with this S Pen and case combo.

Normally, you'd have to pay almost $100 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S Pen Case. However, the price drops to $69.99 with this Amazon Prime Day deal.

Pocket up to $30 of savings this Prime Big Deals Day

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S Pen Case Get an S Pen and a marvelous phone case with this combination product. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S Pen Case comes in three colors, has raised edges for drop protection, and it feels soft to the touch. Enjoy $30 off the retail price with this deal. Buy from: Amazon at $99.99 $69.99

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Standing Phone Case with Strap Choose from Icy Blue, Graphite, or Sand color options when buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Standing Phone Case with Strap. While this Fold 5 case doesn't come with an S Pen, it costs cheaper, is also on sale, and has two attachments included. You can either use the strap or the sleek kickstand, depending on your needs. Buy from: Amazon at $84.99 $59.49

If you already bought an S Pen when purchasing your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, you can go for the Standing Phone Case with Strap instead. This one's also 30% off for Prime Big Deals Day, going for $59.49 on Amazon at the moment.

You get two swappable attachments with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Standing Phone Case with Strap. There's a strap to help you hold on to your gigantic foldable easily. Apart from that, Samsung also gives you a low-profile kickstand attachment with this case.

While this deal may not last forever, it's worth noting that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale has kicked off! Check out all the best Samsung deals available now to see how you can save on a sweet new Samsung device.