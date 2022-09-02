Best USB-C cables for Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets

All Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets out there charge via USB-C, so you know you're in big trouble if you lose the Type-C cable that came with your device. Since Chrome OS devices charge at higher charging speeds as opposed to a lot of Android phones, you need to be careful with the type of USB-C cable you buy to charge your Chromebook. Specs like Power Delivery and rated power capacity are of high importance.

We know this can be a little daunting if you're not well-versed in tech, so we've gone ahead and collected the best USB-C cables for your Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets right here.

Reliable USB-C cables for your Chromebook

UGREEN Right Angle 100W USB-C Cable View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Staff Pick Nylon-braided USB-C cables like this one from UGREEN are tough as rocks and breakage-proof. The Right Angle 100W USB C-to-C Cable sports an angular connector on either one or both ends to prevent snagging and abrasions. UGREEN's 100W cord is suitable for all Chromebooks, comes in three-foot, six-foot, and 10-foot long options, and it's incredibly affordable. That's a win-win-win situation! Anker PowerLine III Flow View at Amazon (opens in new tab) All the colors Anker's beautiful Powerline II Flow cords are available in seven stunning shades — something no other cable brand offers. Aesthetics aren't a necessity for fast charging your Chromebook, though. But don't worry, the PowerLine III Flow USB-C to USB-C cables support up to 100W charging and touts a tangle-free design. This colorful number comes in three-foot and six-foot lengths. Baseus 100W PD USB-C Cable with LED Display View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Not your average cable Baseus improves on regular Type-C cables by adding an actual LED display on one. The nifty Baseus 100W PD USB-C Cable with LED Display shows the power being transmitted to your Chromebook or Chrome OS tab in real time. Available in 3.3-foot and 6.6-foot variants, this is a sturdy nylon-braided cable for you to geek out over. AOHI Magline USB C Cable Nylon 6ft 100W View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Robust power line AOHI's e-marked Magline C-to-C cable has undergone rigorous testing. The brand assures that this 6-foot-long nylon cord can survive over 30,000 bends without internal damage. As a testament to that, AOHI gives you an 18-month warranty for the 100W Magline wire. Sadly, it only comes in one size. Belkin Thunderbolt 3 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) Supports speedy transfers Belkin's Thunderbolt 3 cable can charge any laptop, including Chrome OS computers at max speeds, as it supports 100W. In addition to that, it can transfer data at high speeds when plugged into a compatible Thunderbolt port, which you'll find in some Chromebooks these days. You get 1.6-foot, 2.6-foot, and 6.5-foot models to choose from, though the cost skyrockets significantly the longer you go. Nomad Kevlar Universal Cable View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Versatile option Nomad's Kevlar Universal Cable has swappable connectors, enabling you to use this 100W PD cord with various devices and ports. The connector plugs are made of a durable metal alloy for longevity, and you can use this cable with your Apple devices as well as Chromebooks. Apart form USB-C, the other connectors include micro-USB and USB-A. The Kevlar Universal Cable comes in 0.3-meter, 1.5-meter, and 3-meter size options.

Finding the right Type-C cable for your Chromebook

Unlike the best Chromebooks, most flagship Android phones of today don't support more than 45W wired charging speeds. That's why companies like Samsung and Google ship 3A USB-C cables with their mobile devices. This is precisely why you cannot charge your Chromebook or Chrome OS tablet with your phone's charger. You see, to charge anything above 60W, you need a 5A Type-C cord which is also called an e-marked cable.

But how do you know if the cable you're buying is rated 5A? Usually, the manufacturer explicitly mentions the rated capacity of the wire or states that it has an E-Marker chip in the product specifications. If you can't find it either, check the wattage for your USB-C cable of choice and go for something that can handle between 60W to 100W. And of course, make sure you've grabbed a compatible 60W or 100W Type-C charger too.

The best USB-C cable for your Chromebook or Chrome OS tablet is the UGREEN Right Angle 100W USB-C Cable. This is a brand that we know and trust based on our hands-on experience with its products. Not only is the design a feat of ingenuity, but the UGREEN wire is affordable and sports all the right specs to fast charge any laptop at its top speeds. It is also one of the few Type-C cords that comes in a 10-foot size option.

Any of the other cables on this list will serve you well. However, if you're looking for something multipurpose, Nomad's Kevlar Universal Cable is a wise choice. With swappable connectors, the Nomad USB-C cord can convert into a micro-USB cable in a jiffy. Impressively, the Kevlar Universal Cable still retains support for 100W PD wired charging. You'll be very pleased with Nomad's offering, but your wallet will definitely suffer for it.