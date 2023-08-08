Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 chargers 2023

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 retains much of its components from the previous iteration. You've got similar cameras, memory options, and displays. Even the design is nearly identical to the Z Fold 4. So it comes as no surprise that the battery and charging specs are the same as well.

You get two 2,200mAh cells inside the Fold 5, adding up to a total capacity of 4,400mAh. Samsung paired this with the same old 25W wired and 10-15W fast wireless charging speeds. Those are abysmal top-up speeds in this day and age. To add insult to injury, you don't get a charging brick in the box. For that, you'll need one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 chargers that are compatible with its fast charging profiles.

Go from zero to 100 in no time at all

Staff pick UGREEN Nexode 45W USB-C 2-Port Charger View at Amazon More power for less UGREEN is a brand you can blindly rely on. The tiny Nexode 45W USB-C GaN Charger has two USB-C ports and folding prongs. This affordable Galaxy Z Fold 5 charger can achieve max wired charging speeds while charging another device at the same time. It also supports Samsung's Fast Charging 2.0 profile. Samsung 15W Wireless Charger (2022) View at Amazon Go cordless Hate mucking around with cables? Get the compact Samsung 15W Wireless Charger (2022). Equipped with Samsung's Super Fast Wireless Charing 2.0 spec, this block can juice up your Z Fold 5 at 15W without any wires involved. OtterBox USB-C Dual Port Car Charger 50W View at OtterBox View at Amazon View at Newegg Charge while driving The OtterBox USB-C Dual Port Car Charger 50W is a premium car accessory for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Both you and a friend can charge your phones at the same time with this speedy 50W car charger. There are two USB-C ports, one with 30W and the other with 20W wired charging. Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger With Cable View at Amazon All you need First-party accessories aren't all that bad, especially for this bottom-of-the-barrel price. The basic Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger comes with a USB-C cable. You can recharge your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Tab S9 at their fastest supported wired charging speeds. AUKEY Basix Pro Wireless Charging Power Bank View at AUKEY Check Amazon Completely hands-free Take the concept of no cables even further with the AUKEY Basix Pro Wireless Charging Power Bank. This portable wireless charging battery pack has a capacity of 10,000mAh and it's got a kickstand built-in. You get 10W wireless and 18W PD QC 3.0 wired charging for your Fold 5 on the go. Anker 313 Ace 45W Charger View at Amazon Name-brand pick The Anker 313 Ace 45W Charger is positively tiny, so you can slip it in your pocket when heading out the door. You get a single USB-C port and 45W wired charging to top up your Galaxy Z Fold 5. The prongs are foldable and the brick is made of gallium nitride, so it has better heat tolerance and dissipation.

Get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 charger for every location

You never know when you might run out of charge, which is why it's crucial to have at least two charging solutions in your possession. The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 chargers take many forms. Some have multiple ports, while others can recharge your foldable wirelessly. Whether you need a speedy USB-C charger or a pocket-sized portable power bank, we've rounded up all the best options right here.

First off, you need to grab the UGREEN Nexode 45W USB-C 2-Port Charger. This compact and powerful little brick has folding prongs, two USB-C ports, and all the right specs. You can easily juice up your Fold 5 at max wired charging speeds and another device simultaneously. The price is very reasonable, making it a no-nonsense buy.

Next, you need an on-the-go solution for when you're out and about. This could be a wireless portable power bank or a car charger. It really depends on what mode of transport you use regularly and what's your preferred method of charging outside your home. If you have your own vehicle, the unbelievably cheap OtterBox USB-C Dual Port Car Charger 50W is an unmissable deal. It's hard to believe that you get two fast charging USB-C ports at such a low price. Just remember to grab your trusty USB-C cable as it doesn't come with one.