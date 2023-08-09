Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 chargers 2023

There's a lot to love about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, but the lack of a charger doesn't cover it. Samsung writes this off as a sustainable decision, but we're not so sure because you're going to need one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 chargers anyway.

If you don't have a 25W fast-charging USB-C charger that supports Samsung's fast charging profile, here are all the best ones you can buy. You can take things further by purchasing a wireless charger for your nightstand or a portable battery pack for those hectic days when you forget to rejuice your Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Charge up your Galaxy Z Flip 5 with these fast chargers

Staff pick Anker 511 Nano 3 View at Amazon View at Amazon Tiny footprint Anker's 511 (Nano 3) USB-C GaN Charger is rated 30W and it is the cutest little charger for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. You get foldable prongs, a single Type-C port, and a wide selection of the sweetest pastel colors. It's pretty affordable, leaving you room to splurge on a matching USB-C cable from the same series. Spigen ArcStation Car Charger Check Amazon Everywhere you go This specific model of the Spigen ArcStation Car Charger is called the PC2000 version. It has two USB-C ports rated 45W and 20W respectively. that's plenty of power to top up your Z Flip 5 and another device at lightning-fast speeds in your vehicle. Spigen's pricing is right on point too. Baseus 65W PD Fast Charging 3-Port Wall Charger View at Walmart View at Walmart Check Amazon Completely hands-free Speaking of charging multiple things, the heat-efficient Baseus 65W PD Fast Charging 3-Port Wall Charger is great at that. This brick isn't compact, but you can fold the prongs. There are two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, making it extremely versatile. Baseus even includes a Type-C cable. Mophie 15W Universal Wireless Charge Pad View at Amazon Go wireless Do away with wires altogether with the Mophie 15W Universal Wireless Charge Pad. It's sleek, small, and affordably priced. Plop it on your bedside table or office desk and all you'll need to do is place your Z Flip 5 on top for 15W fast wireless charging. Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger View at Amazon Portable energy supply It's no secret that Samsung offers a vast assortment of first-party accessories for the Z Flip 5. Cases and straps aside, this genius portable Qi wireless power bank needs your attention. The Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger packs 10,000mAh and it supports both 25W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. It's pricy, but worth the buy. Samsung 25W USB-C Fast Charger with Cable View at Newegg View at Amazon View at Target Budget buy Roughly two tenners will score you the cheap Samsung 25W USB-C Fast Charger along with a Type-C cable. It's not much, but this affordable brick does the job and charges your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its max 25W wired charging speed.

Great Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 chargers don't cost much but support fast charging

You don't need a terribly expensive charging station from Nomad or Satechi to charge your Z Flip 5. As it stands, the folding phone costs a pretty penny on its own, so there's no need to go broke for accessories like chargers. Not sure where to start? Don't worry, because we've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 chargers and these are our top picks based on experience.

There's no USB-C charger in the box, so you'll need one of those right away. Anker's 511 (Nano 3) USB-C GaN Charger is an excellent choice. It's made of high-quality heat-resistant materials, comes in a bunch of unusual shades, and supports up to 30W fast wired charging. That's more than enough for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its 25W wired charging speed. If you're in the mood to treat yourself, you can also grab a matching USB-C cable in a pastel shade from Anker separately.

Moving on to more creative charging solutions, a wireless portable power bank makes for a smart travel companion. The Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger is a 10,000mAh power bank with 25W wired and 7.5W Qi wireless charging support. You can even charge your Galaxy Watch with it when you're not topping up your Galaxy Z Flip 5 of course.

Done with your charger shopping? Check out some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen protectors and phone cases to deck out your foldable in protective layers.