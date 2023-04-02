Best Samsung Galaxy A54 cases 2023

Samsung has refreshed the best mid-range Android phone of them all and it is looking better than ever. The Samsung Galaxy A54 starts shipping in April with a flagship design and some fruity color options. If you've pre-ordered a unit, now is the best time to grab a sturdy protective cover for it. With that sublime AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and four years of platform upgrades, you're going to hold on to the Galaxy A54 for a long, long time. Better keep it in mint condition so using it is a delight from day one to day one hundred.

These Galaxy A54 covers are giving us case-fever

TUDIA DualShield Grip for Samsung Galaxy A54 Colors: Indigo Blue, Matte Black, Pine Green, Purple The TUDIA DualShield Grip case adds a ton of grip to the Samsung Galaxy A54. You get a tough rubber build that can take a beating and four shades to choose from. The camera unit and the display's edges are all raised for better drop protection, promising military-grade durability from this affordable case. Ringke Fusion for Samsung Galaxy A54 Colors: Clear, Matte Clear, Matte Smoke Black Ringke's plain Jane clear cover comes in a variety of three finishes. This high-quality TPU cover is transparent all throughout, allowing you to admire your A54's premium design. Like any great phone cover from Ringke, it also has Duo-QuikCatch lanyard holes to add a phone strap. Foluu Silicone Case for Samsung Galaxy A54 Colors: Green, Black, Blue, Gray, Purple Foluu's Silicone Case for the Samsung Galaxy A54 has a hardshell exterior and a soft microfiber lining inside. This keeps your Samsung phone safe from scratches and damage from the smallest particles such as dust and sand. The back has an interesting satin finish that feels smooth to the touch. Poetic Guardian for Samsung Galaxy A54 Colors: Blue, Black, Pink The Poetic Guardian series brings 20ft drop protection to the humble Galaxy A54. You get a tough bumper cover with a built-in screen protector that seals your phone. This keeps it safe from every angle, back and front. The backside of the case is completely clear so you can still see your phone's design. Marphe Wallet Case for Samsung Galaxy A54 Colors: Purple, Gray, White Eliminate the need to carry a wallet by getting this heavy-duty wallet case for your Galaxy A54. The Marphe Wallet Case is one of the best covers that come with rugged protection and offers a slot to carry cards. The cash slot in this case is on the back, hidden away in a secret compartment. Poetic Revolution for Samsung Galaxy A54 Colors: Blue, Black, Pink Poetic's Revolution series case for the Galaxy A54 is even tougher than the Guardian series cover. This thick case has a built-in screen guard, multiple hard layers to bolster drop protection, and a kickstand on the back. You won't have to worry about falls and shocks ever again. Ringke Fusion-X for Samsung Galaxy A54 Colors: Camo Black, Black Ringke has a sleek bumper cover called the Fusion-X for the Samsung Galaxy A54. You can grab it in a see-through camo print or opt for a more standard transparent number with a black frame. It absorbs shocks very well and adds scratch resistance to your phone. LK Samsung Galaxy A54 Tough Case Colors: Black, Blue, Purple LK is better known for its glass screen protectors, but the brand makes some pretty cool cases too. The LK Samsung Galaxy A54 Tough Case is made of a hard acrylic material, making it shockproof and resistant to drops from as high as 16ft. It has a grainy texture to add friction, preventing accidental slips. Crave Dual Guard for Samsung Galaxy A54 Colors: Red, Aqua, Berry, Black, Forest Green, Lilac, Navy, Slate The Crave Dual Guard case for the Galaxy A54 is very similar to the grippy TUDIA case. You get raised lips all around for better impact absorption and a rough back to add grip. The buttons have a tactile clicky feel and the entire thing is pretty thin, so it doesn't bulk up your A54.

Best Galaxy A54 cases: Something sleek or something rugged?

Pre-orders are open for the Samsung Galaxy A54 and customers are slated to receive their purchases very soon. If you've placed an order yourself, prepare for the arrival of your sweet budget phone with the right case. Depending on the way you use your phone and your personal tastes, the best Galaxy A54 cover for you may vary.

For all-around protection in a relatively slim and anti-slip form factor, the TUDIA DualShield Grip is your optimum choice. It envelops your Galaxy A54 in a tough rubber coating, shielding it from bumps and scrapes. The case can withstand falls from 4ft high without damaging your Samsung phone. If you want a similar case in more colors, try the Crave Dual Guard instead.

Thin cases like the transparent Ringke Fusion and monochrome Foluu Silicone Case don't add much in terms of protection, but they sure look great. For more robust options that don't bulk up your A54, we suggest bumper covers with reinforced frames like the Poetic Guardian and Ringke Fusion-X.

Don't forget to get a nice screen protector for your Galaxy A54. Defending your phone's screen is the most important thing and you should prioritize it more than your phone cover.