Why wait for Black Friday? Sennheiser's best-selling headphones are heavily discounted right now

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but that hasn't prevented brands from rolling out deals ahead of time. Walmart and Best Buy have hundreds of pre-Black Friday deals live at the moment, so if you've had your eye on a product and want to save some cash, you may as well act now.

If you're looking to upgrade your audio gear, you'll want to take a look at Sennheiser's Momentum 4 headphones. They have a lighter design than their predecessor, are made with portability in mind, and have standout audio quality and battery life. The Momentum 4 are down to just $249 at Best Buy, a $130 discount from their usual selling price.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones: $379 $249 at Best Buy The Momentum 4 have the best sound quality in their class, and the lightweight design combined with stellar battery life makes these a great option for daily use. If this deal is sold out, you can pick up the headset via a third-party seller on Amazon for $242.

There's a lot to like with the Momentum 4; the fold-down design makes the headphones easy to take anywhere, and coming in at 293g, they're on the lighter end of the scale. That makes a difference in extended use, and the comfort is a big reason for their allure.

You get all the usual extras, including excellent noise isolation that does a great job tuning out ambient noise in the background. In addition to ambient noise, wind noise is automatically reduced, and this is immediately noticeable when making calls. The battery lasts well over 40 hours in regular use, and that's more than what you get with Sony and Bose.

But it's the sound quality where the Momentum 4 truly come into their own. Sennheiser once again managed to deliver outstanding balance, and you get a vibrant sound with a high degree of customizability. The best part is that you get AptX codecs, so you can stream high-res music via Bluetooth easily.

Overall, the Momentum 4 showcase the best that's possible in this category, and the fact that they're available for just $249 makes this one of the best pre-Black Friday deals.