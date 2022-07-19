What color Pixel Buds Pro should you buy? Best Answer: Get the Google Pixel Buds Pro in a color that matches your Pixel 6 series smartphone, if you have one. If you don't own a Pixel, pick a color that will bring you joy every time you look at it.

All the shades of the Google Pixel Buds Pro

(Image credit: Google)

Choosing the right colorway for your Pixel Buds Pro isn't difficult. Between the Charcoal, Fog, Coral, and Lemongrass variants, you are limited to four options.

You should pick a version that matches the scheme of your Google Pixel 6 series phone if you don't feel attached to any of the available options in particular. For instance, I've got the Pixel 6 in Stormy Black, so I'd consider the Pixel Buds Pro in Charcoal if I didn't already have an outright color preference.

If you are fond of a certain hue, it's a no-nonsense decision to get something that you find attractive. After all, that is the entire point of having choice to begin with. Personally, I love the fresh greenish-yellow tint of the Lemongrass colorway and the soft orange-ish tone of the Pixel Buds Pro in Coral.

If you're partial to more than one shade like myself, proceed to narrow down the colors you love and then match those options to your phone, or maybe even your smartwatch. In my case, that would be Lemongrass. Not only am I highly fond of that color, but it also corresponds with the light green Pixel Watch option that I'm planning to buy.

It also helps to know that the Google Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series both feature similar color variants, called Sage in the former and Lemongrass in the latter Google phone. So, if you're thinking about grabbing either Pixel device in the future, you've got more to consider when choosing a shade for your Pixel Buds Pro.

(Image credit: Google)

While the Google Pixel Buds Pro improve a lot on the preceding Pixel Buds A-Series, the design hasn't changed radically. Apart from the brighter orange and yellow colors, the other two are similar to the older generation wireless earbuds from Google.

I find the plainer black Charcoal and white Fog shades the most boring of the lot, so I advise you against investing in them. Have some fun, live a little, and grab a spunky pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro in Lemongrass or Coral.

Then again, thinking about things from a more practical perspective, of course the darker Charcoal hue of the Pixel Buds Pro makes sense. Ashy shades don't get dirty easily, and even if they do, you can't really tell.

At the end of the day, it's all about you. Select the color of your Google Pixel Buds Pro according to your personal style. Don't miss out on a fun colorway because you're lazy. It's not all that hard to clean your earbuds at home.