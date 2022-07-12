These Bose noise-canceling earbuds just got a sweet Prime Day discount

One of the best things about Prime Day is that oftentimes you'll find products on discount that are normally just out of reach. The Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling wireless earbuds are among those products due to their normally high $279 price tag and shockingly deep Prime Day discount (opens in new tab). In fact, these impressive earbuds can now be had for just $179.

That still puts it above many of the best wireless earbuds on the market, but this is a discount that can't be ignored. Bose is known for its audio prowess, and these earbuds are no exception. The Bose QuietComfort are quite impressive earbuds with a sleek design, superb audio, and excellent active noise cancelation with as many as 11 adjustable levels.

Comfortable and isolated

The Bose QuietComfort earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.1 for improved range and connection, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 18 hours of battery life, thanks to the wireless charging case that provides an extra 12 hours of listening time. Of course, you can also charge the case with the included USB-C cable for a quick top-up.

Each earbud gives the user access to tap and swipe controls where they can adjust playback, volume, calls, and even pull up shortcuts to features like Spotify Tap. Bose also boasts incredible comfort with its multi-sized ear tips that provide a tight but comfortable fit to block out noise. Working in tandem with the multiple microphones, the QuietComfort earbuds are able to effectively eliminate outside sounds or provide a crystal clear Transparency Mode when needed. These mics also ensure your voice is crystal clear when on a call.

You can purchase the earbuds in two colors to better fit your personal style; Soapstone or Triple Black.

This is undoubtedly a no-brainer Prime Day discount, but if the Bose don't tickle your fancy, there are plenty of Prime Day deals on earbuds that are just as worth checking out.