OnePlus Buds Pro 2 renders leak, revealing design and green color option

What you need to know

Rendered images of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have leaked.

The leaked images feature the wireless buds in an olive green colorway along with a similar design to its first iteration.

Previous rumors have allegedly stated the Buds 2 Pro will feature slight upgrades and a modest improvement to its battery life.

Renders of OnePlus' upcoming Buds 2 Pro have leaked and give us an idea of what the earbuds could look like.

91Mobiles posted the rendered images of the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 both outside and inside of its charging case. From the leaked photos, the Buds 2 Pro looks pretty similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Pro. Another similar aspect of the new buds is the angled ear tips which help keep them in your ear while you're moving around.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The alleged rendered images show off the Buds Pro 2 in an olive green color, although it's unlikely this will be the only color option that consumers can pick from. Its predecessor was featured in Matte Black and Glossy White, so perhaps OnePlus is mixing up the colors with its next release.

Once we get to the charging case, it appears to be around a similar size to the initial Buds Pro release. It also seems to continue the trend of featuring an LED charging indicator and a button that could be used to pair the wireless buds.

91Mobiles also took notice of the "co-create with Dynaudio" message on the inside of the case.

There were a few other OnePlus Buds Pro 2 rumors over a month ago that brought in some speculation about its specifications. While the new earbuds may not differ that much in design from their first iteration, their specs are where things may see improvement.

It appears the next-gen buds will retain ANC (adaptive noise cancellation) and Bluetooth 5.2 support, as well. Where the upgrades come in is where the earbuds will supposedly contain 11mm and 6mm dual drivers with LHDC 4.0 codec support. It also looks like the buds could get a connectivity upgrade through Google Fast Pair when it comes to connecting the device with others in your arsenal.

It was also speculated that the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro could see a slight battery life improvement over the first release. Users could see up to six hours of use per charge and up to 22 hours if the case is on hand. This would be while using ANC, so they could last longer without the feature being turned on.

We're still unsure of the price range of the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, along with its launch date. Although, if the rumors prove true about the OnePlus 11 flagship device launching by the end of the year, perhaps we're closer to a Buds 2 Pro release than we think.