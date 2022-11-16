OnePlus 11 teased as one of the first to launch with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

What you need to know

OnePlus 11 gains a teaser about the phone featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Qualcomm's new mobile platform was revealed just a day prior, revealing its specs, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and 200MP photo capture capability.

Other rumors have said OnePlus could be aiming for the end of 2022 to launch its next flagship phone.

OnePlus is wasting no time in producing its next flagship smartphone and it looks like it will feature the latest SoC.

According to a Weibo post by the Chinese OEM, the OnePlus 11 will launch featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The post states that the OnePlus 11 device will "be the first to carry the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform."

(Image credit: OnePlus)

A teaser like this comes only a day after Qualcomm began its Summit 2022 in Hawaii, where it revealed all the details surrounding its latest mobile platform. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 contains an advanced AI engine and is the first chip to have Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, essentially doubling speeds obtainable through Wi-Fi 6.

Interestingly, it seems to confirm the existence of a base OnePlus 11 model. This year's flagships included a OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T, but no OnePlus 10.

It was previously rumored that OnePlus could be eyeing the end of 2022 to release its 11 and 11 Pro flagship smartphones along with Qualcomm's brand-new chipset. While the phones containing the SoC have since proven true, we're still not sure when the new phones will release.

Other rumors have also come out speculating the OnePlus 11 Pro's potential specs. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 can capture images up to 200MP, the 11 Pro may not be able to, as it's being speculated that its triple camera array may feature a 50MP lens as its main shooter. This is followed by a 48MP and a 32MP lens for its ultrawide and telephoto lenses, respectively.

At the max, the highest variant of the OnePlus 11 Pro could feature a RAM/storage combo of 16/256GB. However, its base 11 model could see things toned down to an 8/128GB pairing.

We're midway through November, and we've now gotten a teaser about the chip powering the new OnePlus 11. With a month and a half left in the year, maybe we are closing in on a OnePlus reveal of its next flagship phone.