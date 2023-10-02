A new Pixel Buds Pro leak gives us a look at the latest colors

What you need to know

A new leak is giving us an early look at the latest color variants for the Pixel Buds Pro.

These new colors, Bay Blue and Porcelain, match the flagship Pixel 8 series.

Both gadgets are making their debut at the Pixel launch event on Wednesday.

Google is nearly ready to introduce us to some cool new hardware at the Pixel launch event on October 4th. While the Pixel 8 series may serve as the event’s main course, the Pixel Buds Pro are gaining momentum as the tech giant is also sneaking in with two new color variants for the earbuds. Now — ahead of the launch on Wednesday — new leaks are giving us an early look at these new colorways.

Reliable tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with The Tech Outlook, shared new, official renders detailing the Pixel Buds Pro in Baby Blue and Porcelain colorways. These leaks are not necessarily out of the blue (get it?), as they follow previous rumors suggesting that these colors would arrive alongside the Pixel 8 series at Wednesday’s Pixel launch event.

Though the Porcelain name is expected to remain the same within the Pixel Buds Pro lineup, the blue variant is referred to as Bay Blue instead of Sky Blue. In addition to these two colorways, other variants offered include Charcoal (dark grey), Fog (light grey), Yellowgrass (yellow-green), and Coral (a sort of pink-orange combination).

And, the colors are not surprising and by no means random — since the Pixel 8 Pro color options are expected to include Sky Blue and Porcelain, too — as it makes sense that Google wants to match its flagship earbuds to the flagship smartphones. In fact, it would be more of a surprise if the new colors didn’t align with those of the Pixel 8 series.

Further rumors suggest that there might even be a pre-order deal, where users can get a pair of Pixel 8 Buds along with the purchase of a Pixel 8. However, this still remains to be seen.

It stands to reason that much of the attention at the Pixel launch event will be focused on the Pixel 8 series, as well as the Pixel Watch 2. But the new Pixel Buds Pro leak gives us other goodies to look forward to as Google introduces an array of new Pixel devices.