This steep Prime Day discount on Sony wireless earbuds is a reason to celebrate

There's no denying Sony makes some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. The company has been branching out its selection of earbuds, ensuring it has a pair for anyone, regardless of their needs. The company's LinkBuds S are among its latest, and you can grab them at a steep discount for as low as $128 during Amazon's Early Access Prime Day sale.

Sony LinkBuds S: $199 $128 at Amazon The Sony LinkBuds S are ideal for those of you who want to listen to music or podcasts while needing to stay aware of the sounds in your environment. With smart features like natural ambient sound and Speak-to-Chat, you can have a quick conversation and get back to the music.

The line of LinkBuds is unique because it focuses on connecting listeners with the outside works while ensuring you won't need to take them out of your ears. With the help of Sony's powerful V1 processor and natural ambient sound, the earbuds allow you to stay aware of your surroundings while listening to music, gaming, or being immersed in your favorite podcast. That way, you can naturally strike up a conversation if someone gets your attention.

I found the original Sony LinkBuds decent, although the donut-shaped drivers made it impossible to really immerse myself in any of the content I was trying to consume, as too much outside noise was being let in. However, with the LinkBuds S, Sony returned to a more traditional earbud style, with a snug fit around your ear canal to give you the best audio experience. You've also got plenty of smart features like built-in Alexa, Spea-to-Chat, Auto Play, and more.

The LinkBuds S also feature great audio thanks to LDAC audio coding and DSEE Extreme, which will make all your music tracks sound even better. And with 6 hours of battery life per charge and 20 hours with the charging case, you can rock out all day long.

