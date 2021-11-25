Looking for a new pair of headphones for your Android phone? Well, you're in luck because Sennheiser is selling some of the best wireless headphones for up to 50% off during Black Friday!

You'll find headphones in any style on sale, including the great Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds which offer great battery life and improved noise canceling that's perfect for traveling or your daily commute.

If you want a pair of true wireless earbuds and want to save a few dollars, the Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds are lightweight and offer passive noise cancellation plus IP4X water resistance to stay safe from splashes or a wet pocket.

There's also plenty for fans of on-ear or over-ear headphones, like the great Sennheiser 450BT Wireless Headphones that not only sound awesome but have USB-C fast charging and an extremely comfortable fit. You can even use them with a wire if you have a phone with a headphone jack to save some battery life.

No matter what your budget or preference, there is a great deal for everyone! See Sennheiser headphones at up to 50% off on Amazon.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 7-millimeter dynamic drivers make these earbuds sound amazing and up to 28-hours of battery life means they are ready to go when you need them. Get some of the very best TWS earbuds around and save 50%. $200 at Amazon Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds These earbuds sound great without breaking the bank. They feature passive noise cancellation, have customizable touch controls, and are IP4X water-resistant to stay safe in your pockets. Save big on these over Black Friday. $100 at Amazon Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones If you want the big sound a pair of over-ear headphones offer but don't want the big price tag, this deal is for you. You get Sennheiser's legendary sound, USB-C fast charging, and there's even a dedicated Google Assistant button so the information superhighway is just a tap away. $100 at Amazon