Ever since the PS5 saw the light of day, it's been adored by the masses. While PS5 deals are hard to come by due to limited stock, you can find plenty of accessories. If you're a lucky soul who owns Sony's next-gen console, upgrade your headset without breaking the bank with this deal.

The Astro A40 TR gaming headset is a premium device. It's one of the best PS5 headsets in the market, with spectacular sound and top-notch build quality. Our resident expert on all things PlayStation classified the Astro A40 TR headset as second to none in terms of audio alone. You need a micro-USB cable to use this wired headset with your PS5, but that's included in the box so it isn't a hassle.

Astro A40 TR | $50 off The Astro A40 TR gaming headset sits in a league of its own, with every aspect of it giving off a premium vibe. The PS5 and PC gaming headset looks, sounds, and feels luxurious. You can give your A40 TR a unique appearance with custom swappable parts. Score this high-end gaming headset for $50 off with this deal. $100 at Amazon

You can mod your Astro A40 TR headset using swappable parts. The entire headset itself is made very thoughtfully. Astro kept in mind that gamers tend to wear headphones for hours on end. To prevent itchiness, sweat, and general discomfort rising from fatigue, the A40 TR is constructed with lightweight materials and the headband allows air circulation.

The soft and fluffy ear cups will cradle your ears like a mother swaddling a newborn babe. You can change the ear cups if they go flat with time. The boom mic and the speaker tags are also replaceable. You can customize the speaker tags according to your personal taste, although those need to be bought separately.

Astro's Audio V2 technology delivers a finely tuned sound that has been engineered for pro gamers. These headphones will deliver immersive audio and a wear experience like no other. If your A40 TR headset falters for any reason, Astro's one-year warranty will protect your investment.