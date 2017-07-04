It's the little things that make a phone, and these sorts of things might even convince you to bring home the OnePlus 5.
Whether you're a diehard Android subscriber or merely curious about venturing away from the rest of what everyone else is carrying in their hands, you might be wondering whether to consider the OnePlus 5 as a lofty alternative.
The phone is a worthy competitor against whatever else your mobile carrier might be offering. In addition to boasting the latest specs, an interesting camera and killer display, it also hails some other features you won't typically find on mainstream smartphones.
Better front-facing camera
The front-facing camera has indeed become a priority on flagship smartphones — just look at the HTC U11 and Samsung Galaxy S8's's 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel front-facing cameras. Both companies are in on the idea that the photos you take with the front camera should be just as shareable as the rear ones.
OnePlus also adheres to this motto, and it's cheaper than those mentioned above. Its 16-megapixel camera is a fine choice if selfies are a primary concern. With ample aperture for dim bar shots and electronic image stabilization (EIS), the OnePlus 5's front-facing camera is capable of capturing your face in various environments. You can record high quality 1080p video with it, too, and it offers a beauty mode and a portrait mode for taking real glamour shots. It's also handy to have on you if you're a frequent Snapchat storyteller or an Instagram fiend.
No bloat
The upside to buying an unlocked smartphone is that you don't have to deal with any additional carrier bloatware. But then, some brands bundle in an app that already exists, and others include extra apps you have to eliminate before you can comfortably use your phone.
The OnePlus 5 has none of that because of the company's commitment to keeping its software clean. The minute you turn it on, you'll see less than two dozen apps already installed, including a Gallery app and a File Manager. You won't get the same perks with this device like you would with a Google-made one — unlimited uploads to Photos, anyone? — but you will be able to lay claim to the entirety of the OnePlus 5's 64GB of storage.
And if you opted for the 128GB version of the flagship, feel free to revel in all that room.
Customizable buttons
More devices these days are eschewing physical navigation buttons for more screen space, but not everyone is a fan of the shrinking bezel trend. If you like physical buttons, the OnePlus 5 kept its hardware and left it so that it's entirely customizable by the user. You can choose where you like the back button to be placed, for instance, or set up shortcuts for each, like long pressing the home button to launch Google Assistant. There's also an option that shuts off the hardware buttons, though it will knock off a bit of screen space.
If you're afraid of bumping the buttons during a marathon gaming sessions, there are tools included to disable the capacitive area.
It's a little more futureproof
Yes, it's true that the extra RAM you get for dropping the extra $60 on the OnePlus 5 is entirely unnecessary for any app or game you'll be using today. But even if you stick with the default 6GB of RAM offered at the starting price point, you'll see that extra memory go a long way — and for a long while.
You'll also see that memory help with processing graphics and stream live video. As we stated in our review of the device, don't expect your experience to slow down any time soon. It's always great to have room to grow with future software updates and memory-intensive apps.
The Alert Slider
Never underestimate the allure of a quick-flip switch embedded into the chassis of a smartphone. It's an Android user's most coveted feature, likely because so many of us have accidentally interrupted the calm of a yoga class — and a church service — with an inappropriate song lyric set as the ringtone. (Oh, was that just me?)
On the OnePlus 5, you can quickly stifle that embarrassing ringtone from ever revealing itself before the class or sermon even starts. Go even further in the device settings by choosing whether the slider goes into Silent mode or Do Not Disturb mode, the latter of which lets you set up a few favorite contacts in case an emergency should occur during your quiet time.
And one thing it could do better
The latest trend of waterproofing smartphones is, frankly, one of the most welcome feature additions since wireless payments. The earth is 71% water, after all; the smartphones that each of the billions of people on earth carries around are bound to find their way near a body of water within its lifespan. And rather than expect disaster to occur from the melding of these two elements, why not prevent it?
Many manufacturers, including Samsung and LG, have caught on to making their respective flagship devices resistant to liquids — well, unless that liquid is over 5 feet deep. You can bring the Galaxy S8 or LG G6 to a summer splash party without worrying about it getting drowned.
But you can't do that with a OnePlus 5, as its lack of water resistance makes it especially vulnerable to life's most precious element. It's a shame, too, considering all the selfies you could take in the pool with that 16-megapixel front-facing camera.
OnePlus 5
Reader comments
You forgot Jelly Screen. It has no peer in that department. :D
I've shown it to several people, and they can't see any jelly effect. OnePlus says they all have it, so I think it may be an overblown issue.
Unless you have it personally just quit. It's only happening to a few people. At least it's not getting recall because it's catching on fire. Or because it bends easily. Every phone will have something at some point. Luckily the op5 has more good than bad. Only reason I didn't buy is because I'm happy with my s8.
Don't forget it's the most bands of any unlocked phone so it's great for almost any service. Except Verizon cause their the devil.
I thought that foosball and vicki vallencourt was the devil
No momma, you's the devil.
Heheheee!. It's been so long since I've seen that movie
Don't forget Ben Franklin.
Lol, you guys are crazy
I can't believe I forgot Ben Franklin was the devil too
As far as I'm concerned, the only thing OnePlus does better than the rest is Oxygen OS. It has the advantage of not having the typical duplicate-services bloatware (well, to me it has but that's because the bloatware to me are the Google apps) that stock Android offers without the absolute sh*t design of stock Android thanks to the possibility of having a Black Theme across the OS UI. I'd like it to be a fully fledged themes app but it's an acceptable compromise between a proper fully customisable UI and stock Androids disgusting colour pallet.
You have never shied from the incendiary opinion haha.
I actually agree, the darkening is one of the main things that sold me my first Oneplus device... I'll probably buy a pixel when it has a system wide dark theme. Until then, Google can keep it. Their version of android is gross.
I love OxygenOS too. I think it'd be the best version of Android to be used by a large amount of people, similar to the iPhone. But thats interesting that you think Google stock is gross when they basically mirror each other with a few additional options on OxygenOS
White...
So much white...
Where did you go, KitKat?
You were so pretty...
And delicious... Especially the peanut butter ones.
The dark theme in OxygenOS isn't perfect, but at least they're trying.
For once I actually like the new Samsung UX, it's comparable to stock Android and in some ways better. So far the only other skinned phone I've used is the Honor 8 along with the Nexus 6P and Galaxy S7E/S8+ and the Galaxy series with the Nougat skin turned out better. In OnePlus' defence though...I would've have to try it out before judging it even though most of the reviews I have seen say it's stock Android Nougat.
Uhh.....no..
People talk about how the OnePlus having 6GB RAM is a plus when Android as it stands today cannot even use it. Future versions of Android might utilize it but as it stands today it's of no use. And we all know OnePlus won't support those future Android versions 2 or at the best 2½ years from now.
The fact that I'm currently at 5.6GB used says you're wrong.
Well then the articles I've been reading are obviously wrong lol
Edit: I went back and read a few notes. Most of them say 4GB with optimization should suffice and they point out "the optimization" is currently missing from most apps. So you're right, 6GB is still utilized unless Google starts restricting maximum in memory limits for apps
It's definitely not necessary, 4GB is more than enough at the moment... I've got 8GB because I want it, not because I think I need it lol.
But there does seem to be a misconception going around that android can only address 4GB, and as you noted, that's wrong.
But, you can't have too much RAM!
It's not really the RAM. It's how the RAM is being utilized.
The saying "unused RAM is wasted RAM" is only partially true. More accurately, it should state that RAM that's either left totally unused at all or gobbled up by unnecessary resources are wasted.
It's always a balance when managing idle resources, between using all that RAM and closing applications to preserve peak performance and power consumption.
8GB of RAM is definitely overkill, and so is 6GB. Doesn't mean they're not nice to have because they indeed are. Just that you don't really need them unless you really use your phone as you would a PC.
Yes , it is utized. And it's the main reason the 3T and 5 are the only Android phones that have beaten the iPhone 7 + in these goofy phonebuff side by side speed tests
Well the 3t lost but it was dang close. The 5 on the other hand damn.... I'm holding onto my 3t for the 6, maybe a 5t if they make it but I'm hoping qualcomm stops making a second generation chip and focus on one major chip a year, it would benefit us all as a whole imho.
While there will be future advances with having a substantial amount of ram, like possibly mounting the launcher to ram, the current advantage is really just multi-app usage as seen here.... https://youtu.be/LCsBbDgvktY. Surprising, even to me, is it somehow even outpaced the iphone slightly
The alert slider is a disadvantage, and the only reason I did not buy this phone. You can not set it to completely silent. You simply cannot. Alarms will always go off, always. It sucks.
Under $500 @ $479 - I love this phone - no need to pay more - Other OEM's are overcharging
Haven't I seen that link before?
TBH, about the futureproofing part.
That will depend on whether it will stick to the usual 2 years of OS version upgrades rule. Normally, I'd say it would be a thing, but recent events have made me skeptical.