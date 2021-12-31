The next generation of flagship smartphones is already upon us thanks to the introduction of phones like the Xiaomi 12 running Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg as we head into 2022, with plenty more smartphones to be announced. That's why we asked what phones our readers were most looking forward to in the first half of the year, as most flagships would be launched at least in the first quarter of 2022.

Unsurprisingly, about 50% of the votes indicated that the Galaxy S22 series was the one to look to. That's not too surprising given the changes Samsung is rumored to make with its upcoming smartphones. To start, the standard Galaxy S22 is expected to receive a glass back instead of plastic for a more premium build. However, Samsung is also likely fully merging the Galaxy Note into the Galaxy S series with the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, this phone will likely feature an S Pen slot instead of forcing buyers to purchase a separate pen and case to hold it. Along with an updated design and new colors, the Galaxy S22 may be the flagship to beat for the year.