Galaxy S22 color options may include this gorgeous dark green for the Ultra

While official renders of the phone are yet to surface, the folks at LetsGoDigital have created concept renders based on the information shared by the tipster. The renders suggest the Galaxy S22 Ultra's green variant will look very different from the green variants of older Samsung flagships such as the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S10. The dark green shade makes the phone look a lot more elegant and appealing.

Basically, it can be determined that S22 Ultra green is like this, and the color code: #27423a pic.twitter.com/Gd4ETEyNNL

Last month, the first real-world images of Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked online, revealing a design inspired by the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and LG Velvet. Now, popular tipster Ice Universe has revealed the "color code" of the upcoming flagship's green variant.

According to Galaxy Club, the follow-up to Samsung's best Android phone will be available in four colors at launch: green, black, white, and dark red. The vanilla Galaxy S22 and S22+, on the other hand, will come in a wide range of color options. Both phones are tipped to be available in white, black, green, beige, rose gold, light blue, and grey. The Galaxy S22+ will apparently be offered in a violet variant as well.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to break cover alongside the Galaxy S22 and S22+ phones at an Unpacked event in February next year. It is expected to arrive with a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, a quad-lens camera system featuring a 108MP main sensor, a 40MP selfie camera, 45W fast charging, and a dedicated S Pen slot.

The phone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in North America, while the international variants will probably feature Samsung's in-house developed Exynos 2200 instead. On the software front, all three Galaxy S22 series phones will likely ship with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.